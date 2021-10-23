India vs Pakistan: Past results count for nothing in T20 World Cup, say Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

India, currently captained by Virat Kohli, have never lost to Pakistan in a white-ball World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam says "records are meant to be broken" while India skipper Virat Kohli insists his side' past success against their rivals will count for nothing in Sunday's T20 World Cup encounter.

Due to board and political tensions, India and Pakistan only meet in global tournaments these days and it is the former who have an unblemished record in limited-overs World Cups with 12 wins in as many matches.

Pakistan will be looking to snap that barren run - which incorporates seven 50-over matches and five T20 encounters - in Dubai, live on Sky Sports Cricket (Sky channel 404) from 2.30pm.

Babar said: "We have forgotten what happened in the past and we are trying to focus on the future. We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result.

"Records are meant to be broken. The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game."

Kohli - whose side are favourites to win this year's competition - said: "We never discussed it within the team, what our record is, or what we achieved in the past. They distract you. These things are added pressure.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says former captain Imran Khan gave his side some advice ahead of the T20 World Cup

"What matters is how you prepare and how you perform on that given day regardless of opposition. It's very important to keep focused on that because a game like this there's unnecessary stuff from a professional point of view happening on the outside.

"It's fine as long as that stays outside our controlled environment and we just focus on what we need to do as cricketers."

India beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Kohli added: "I always maintain that, for me, [playing Pakistan] has never been different to any other game of cricket we play.

"Yes, the atmosphere in the stadium is different but our mindset is not different, our preparations are not different and our approach to the game is certainly not different.

"The current Pakistan team is very strong, they always have been so. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game anytime.

Kohli says he will treat the T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan as just like any other game

"Against a team like that, you need to arrive with your best plans, and make sure you execute it well. We definitely have to bring our A game.

"We have put in place a very balanced team and something that we feel covers all bases properly. We are pretty confident in terms of execution as well because guys have been playing a lot of T20 cricket in the IPL.

"Everyone's playing well so that is a very positive thing for the team. Now it's purely down to execution out there in the middle, everyone is confident to do so. We feel very prepared."

Babar added that prime minister Imran Khan - who captained Pakistan to 50-over World Cup glory in Australia 29 years ago - offered words of advice before the side departed for the United Arab Emirates.

"[Khan] met us before our departure and shared his experiences of the 1992 win and told us to play aggressive and fearless cricket against India," added Babar, who is aiming to guide Pakistan to their first T20 World Cup title since 2009.

