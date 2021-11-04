England's strong start at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan's captaincy, Jos Buttler's brilliance are key factors

Moeen Ali (second left) has been a potent weapon for England in the T20 World Cup with his powerplay bowling

England are the top-ranked side in the shortest format of international cricket – and so far, Eoin Morgan’s men have proved themselves more than worthy of that tag at the T20 World Cup.

Four wins out of four - including three that were completed well inside the distance - have put England on the brink of the semi-finals going into Saturday's final Group 1 match against South Africa in Sharjah, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm.

So what are the main factors behind the string of impressive performances in the United Arab Emirates that have boosted England's hopes of repeating their World T20 triumph of 2010?

BRILLIANT BUTTLER

Although Jos Buttler's decision to skip the resumption of the Indian Premier League was primarily dictated by the birth of his second child in September, it appears to have paid off in a purely cricketing sense.

The England opener went into the tournament looking fresh and his form with the bat has been phenomenal, having amassed 214 runs in four innings and registered his maiden T20I century in the win over Sri Lanka.

That 67-ball innings in Sharjah came after a sluggish start, with England initially floundering at 35-3 on a slow wicket, but Buttler's shrewd game management enabled them to recover and post a winning total.

It contrasted with his previous knock, a ruthless unbeaten 71 from 32 balls against Australia that ensured England romped home in just 11.4 overs and prompted team-mate Liam Livingstone to label Buttler "the best hitter of a white ball in the world".

PURPOSE IN THE POWERPLAY

Pundits are fond of pointing out that, in T20 cricket, the team that 'wins' the powerplay wins the match. With the ball, at least, England have seized control in the opening six-over stint of each of their matches so far.

West Indies' heavyweight top order was left in tatters as Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills reduced them to 31-4 and exposed the middle and lower order for Adil Rashid to sweep away in resounding fashion.

England's Chris Woakes celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia

Since then, England have collected three powerplay wickets in each of their fixtures, with Chris Jordan also playing a leading role in denying the opposition the kind of platform that could support a match-winning score.

With the bat, England have also lost three wickets on two occasions - but the paltry target of 56 against West Indies made that less of a problem, while Buttler's performance initiated their fightback against Sri Lanka.

HAVING A FIELD DAY

It's self-evident, but a team who look sharp and well-drilled in the field will logically stand a better chance of closing out games, especially in the shortest format where the margins for error are narrow.

England have already amassed a series of top-quality catches in the tournament. Who can forget Woakes leaping one-handed to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith, or Rashid's nimble dive to send Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on his way?

England celebrate in Sharjah after Jos Buttler's quick thinking ran out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka with a direct hit

Teamwork has been to the fore as well, epitomised by the sharply-executed boundary relay catch against Sri Lanka, with Jason Roy clawing the ball back from the fence and releasing it in time for substitute fielder Sam Billings to complete the dismissal of Wanindu Hasaranga.

That latter game also highlighted England's high standard of run-outs, with wicketkeeper Buttler again to the fore, reacting quickly to Dasun Shanaka's attempt to pinch a single and scything down the stumps.

CAPTAIN MARVEL

His astute stewardship of the 50-over team brought England their first World Cup triumph in that format two years ago, now Eoin Morgan has his sights firmly fixed on adding the T20 version to that success.

Tactically, Morgan has been on top form in the Emirates, with his bowling changes paying regular dividends - notably when he sprang a surprise by opening with Rashid instead of Moeen against the Australians and the leg-spinner returned figures of 1-19.

Eoin Morgan (L) and Jos Buttler shared a partnership of 112 to ensure England recovered from a difficult start to beat Sri Lanka

The skipper also got it right when Mills pulled up injured midway through the over as the Sri Lanka run chase approached its climax, reshuffling his pack and making good use of the spin of Livingstone and Moeen to trigger a batting collapse.

The biggest concern surrounding England's skipper at the start of the tournament was his own run of lean scores with the bat, but a crucial innings of 40 as he and Buttler shared a century partnership in that Sri Lanka match suggested a corner may have been turned.

Watch England take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Saturday.