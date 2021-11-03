T20 World Cup: English umpire Michael Gough stood down after breaching bio-security protocols

English umpire Michael Gough will not oversee any more matches at the T20 World Cup after breaching bio-security regulations

English umpire Michael Gough will not oversee any more matches at the T20 World Cup following a breach of the tournament's bio-security regulations.

Gough, a former opening batter for Durham between 1998 and 2003, who is on the elite panel of International Cricket Council umpires, has been found to have violated coronavirus protocols.

While the ICC would not confirm the exact nature of his infringement, players, team staff, officials and broadcasters have entered into 'bubble' environments to safeguard the tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the ICC said: "The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the bio-security protocols.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment."

Gough was due to officiate the Super 12 clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday but was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler says he needed to use of all his experience to help England out of a tough spot and register his maiden T20I hundred in the win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup Jos Buttler says he needed to use of all his experience to help England out of a tough spot and register his maiden T20I hundred in the win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup

The 41-year-old's next engagement was to be as television umpire for West Indies against Sri Lanka on Thursday before being an on-field official for New Zealand against Afghanistan on Sunday.

However, he will now be replaced in those roles.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.