Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup fixtures 2022 - all the games from the men's white-ball tournaments
Vitality Blast to start on May 25 with defending champions Kent up against Somerset in repeat of 2021 final; 2022 Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 16; Royal London Cup to commence on August 2 with final to be held at Trent Bridge on September 17
Last Updated: 20/01/22 10:49am
Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup in 2022, with the finals to be staged on July 16 and September 17 respectively...
VITALITY BLAST FIXTURES 2022 (May 25-July 16)
Wednesday May 25
Kent vs Somerset, Canterbury
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley
Thursday May 26
Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire, Edgbaston
Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett
Sussex vs Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground
Friday May 27
Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears, The Incora County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Sussex, Bristol County Ground
Hampshire vs Middlesex, Ageas Bowl
Kent vs Essex, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire vs Durham, The County Ground Northampton
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Trent Bridge
Surrey vs Glamorgan, Kia Oval
Saturday May 28
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Sunday May 29
Birmingham Bears vs Durham, Edgbaston
Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Radlett
Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire, Trent Bridge
Somerset vs Essex The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Kent, The 1st Central County Ground
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, Headingley
Monday May 30
Hampshire vs Somerset, Ageas Bowl
Tuesday May 31
Essex vs Hampshire, The Cloud County Ground
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, Trent Bridge
Surrey vs Gloucestershire, Kia Oval
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, Headingley
Wednesday June 1
Durham vs Worcestershire, Riverside
Gloucestershire vs Kent, Bristol County Ground
Lancashire vs Derbyshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, The County Ground Northampton
Somerset vs Sussex, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Thursday June 2
Birmingham Bears vs Leicestershire, Edgbaston
Glamorgan vs Essex, Sophia Gardens
Surrey vs Hampshire, Kia Oval
Friday June 3
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, The Incora County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Essex , Bristol County Ground
Kent vs Surrey, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Somerset vs Glamorgan, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears, New Road
Yorkshire vs Durham, Headingley
Saturday June 4
Hampshire vs Sussex, Ageas Bowl
Sunday June 5
Birmingham Bears vs Nottinghamshire, Edgbaston
Durham vs Northamptonshire, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Surrey, Sophia Gardens
Kent vs Middlesex, Canterbury
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, New Road
Monday June 6
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, Headingley
Tuesday June 7
Essex vs Kent, The Cloud County Ground
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Lancashire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Hampshire, Radlett
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, The County Ground Northampton
Wednesday June 8
Durham vs Birmingham Bears, Riverside
Surrey vs Sussex, Kia Oval
Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Headingley
Thursday June 9
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, The Incora County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground
Hampshire vs Essex, Ageas Bowl
Middlesex vs Surrey, Lord's
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, The County Ground Northampton
Friday June 10
Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire, Edgbaston
Durham vs Lancashire, Riverside
Essex vs Middlesex, The Cloud County Ground
Glamorgan vs Hampshire, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Somerset vs Kent, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road
Friday June 17
Durham vs Yorkshire, Riverside
Essex vs Sussex, The Cloud County Ground
Hampshire vs Kent, Ageas Bowl
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, The County Ground Northampton
Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham Bears, Trent Bridge
Somerset vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Surrey vs Middlesex, Kia Oval
Saturday June 18
Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Chesterfield
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol County Ground
Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, New Road
Sunday June 19
Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire, Edgbaston
Durham vs Leicestershire, Riverside
Essex vs Somerset, The Cloud County Ground
Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens
Hampshire vs Surrey, Ageas Bowl
Middlesex vs Kent, Lord's
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, TBC
Tuesday June 21
Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, The Incora County Ground
Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens
Kent vs Gloucestershire, Canterbury
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, Trent Bridge
Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval
Wednesday June 22
Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears, The County Ground Northampton
Thursday June 23
Lancashire vs Durham, TBC
Middlesex vs Essex, Lord's
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Trent Bridge
Somerset vs Hampshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, New Road
Friday June 24
Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire, Edgbaston
Derbyshire vs Lancashire, The Incora County Ground
Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Riverside
Essex vs Surrey, The Cloud County Ground
Glamorgan vs Somerset, Sophia Gardens
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, Bristol County Ground
Kent vs Sussex, Canterbury
Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, The County Ground Northampton
Friday July 1
Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, Ageas Bowl
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Somerset, Lord's
Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Trent Bridge
Surrey vs Kent, Kia Oval
Sussex vs Essex, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Lancashire, New Road
Yorkshire vs Birmingham Bears, Headingley
Saturday July 2
Essex vs Glamorgan, The Cloud County Ground
Sunday July 3
Derbyshire vs Durham, The Incora County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, Bristol County Ground
Kent vs Glamorgan, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Birmingham Bears , Emirates Old Trafford
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Somerset vs Surrey, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, New Road
Quarter-Finals
One on Wednesday July 6, two on Friday July 8 and one on Saturday July 9
Semi-Finals and Final
To be played at Edgbaston on July 16
ROYAL LONDON CUP FIXTURES 2022 (August 2-September 17)
Tuesday August 2
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, The Incora County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, Cheltenham
Lancashire vs Essex, TBC
Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, Trent Bridge
Surrey vs Leicestershire, TBC
Worcestershire vs Kent, New Road
Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, York
Thursday August 4
Durham vs Surrey, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Kent, TBC
Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Radlett
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Yorkshire vs Lancashire, York
Friday August 5
Essex vs Derbyshire, The Cloud County Ground
Hampshire vs Worcestershire, Ageas Bowl
Sussex vs Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground
Sunday August 7
Durham vs Middlesex, Riverside
Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground
Kent vs Hampshire, Beckenham
Lancashire vs Derbyshire, TBC
Northamptonshire vs Essex, The County Ground Northampton
Surrey vs Warwickshire, Kia Oval
Sussex vs Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Scarborough
Tuesday August 9
Hampshire vs Northamptonshire, Ageas Bowl
Wednesday August 10
Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, TBC
Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Bristol County Ground
Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Surrey, Radlett
Somerset vs Durham, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Thursday August 11
Essex vs Kent, The Cloud County Ground
Friday August 12
Derbyshire vs Hampshire, The Incora County Ground
Durham vs Gloucestershire, Riverside
Leicestershire vs Somerset, TBC
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan, The County Ground Northampton
Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex, Grantham
Warwickshire vs Sussex, Portland Road
Sunday August 14
Essex vs Glamorgan, The Cloud County Ground
Hampshire vs Lancashire, Ageas Bowl
Kent vs Northamptonshire, Canterbury
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, TBC
Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Grantham
Somerset vs Middlesex, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Sussex vs Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road
Wednesday August 17
Derbyshire vs Kent, The Incora County Ground
Durham vs Sussex, Riverside
Essex vs Yorkshire, The Cloud County Ground
Glamorgan vs Lancashire, Neath
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, Bristol County Ground
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, The County Ground Northampton
Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval
Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Portland Road
Friday August 19
Glamorgan vs Hampshire, Neath
Kent vs Yorkshire, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Warwickshire, Radlett
Somerset vs Sussex, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Surrey vs Gloucestershire, Kia Oval
Worcestershire vs Essex, New Road
Saturday August 20
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Sunday August 21
Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Chesterfield
Hampshire vs Essex, Ageas Bowl
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett
Warwickshire vs Durham, Portland Road
Tuesday August 23
Kent vs Lancashire, Canterbury
Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, The County Ground Northampton
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey, Welbeck
Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground
Warwickshire vs Somerset, Portland Road
Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, New Road
Yorkshire vs Hampshire, Scarborough
Quarter-Finals
Two on Friday August 26
Semi-Finals
Two on Tuesday August 30
Final - September 17 at Trent Bridge