Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup fixtures 2022 - all the games from the men's white-ball tournaments

Kent beat Somerset to win the 2021 Vitality Blast - and the 2022 tournament will begin with a repeat of that match

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup in 2022, with the finals to be staged on July 16 and September 17 respectively...

VITALITY BLAST FIXTURES 2022 (May 25-July 16)

Wednesday May 25

Kent vs Somerset, Canterbury

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley

Thursday May 26

Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire, Edgbaston

Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett

Sussex vs Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground

Friday May 27

Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears, The Incora County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Sussex, Bristol County Ground

Hampshire vs Middlesex, Ageas Bowl

Kent vs Essex, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire vs Durham, The County Ground Northampton

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Trent Bridge

Surrey vs Glamorgan, Kia Oval

Saturday May 28

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Sunday May 29

Birmingham Bears vs Durham, Edgbaston

Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Radlett

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire, Trent Bridge

Somerset vs Essex The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Kent, The 1st Central County Ground

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, Headingley

Monday May 30

Hampshire vs Somerset, Ageas Bowl

Tuesday May 31

Essex vs Hampshire, The Cloud County Ground

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, Trent Bridge

Surrey vs Gloucestershire, Kia Oval

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, Headingley

Wednesday June 1

Durham vs Worcestershire, Riverside

Gloucestershire vs Kent, Bristol County Ground

Lancashire vs Derbyshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, The County Ground Northampton

Somerset vs Sussex, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Thursday June 2

Birmingham Bears vs Leicestershire, Edgbaston

Glamorgan vs Essex, Sophia Gardens

Surrey vs Hampshire, Kia Oval

Friday June 3

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, The Incora County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Essex , Bristol County Ground

Kent vs Surrey, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Somerset vs Glamorgan, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears, New Road

Yorkshire vs Durham, Headingley

Saturday June 4

Hampshire vs Sussex, Ageas Bowl

Sunday June 5

Birmingham Bears vs Nottinghamshire, Edgbaston

Durham vs Northamptonshire, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Surrey, Sophia Gardens

Kent vs Middlesex, Canterbury

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, New Road

Monday June 6

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, Headingley

Tuesday June 7

Essex vs Kent, The Cloud County Ground

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Lancashire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Hampshire, Radlett

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, The County Ground Northampton

Wednesday June 8

Durham vs Birmingham Bears, Riverside

Surrey vs Sussex, Kia Oval

Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Headingley

Thursday June 9

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, The Incora County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground

Hampshire vs Essex, Ageas Bowl

Middlesex vs Surrey, Lord's

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, The County Ground Northampton

Friday June 10

Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire, Edgbaston

Durham vs Lancashire, Riverside

Essex vs Middlesex, The Cloud County Ground

Glamorgan vs Hampshire, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Somerset vs Kent, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road

Friday June 17

Durham vs Yorkshire, Riverside

Essex vs Sussex, The Cloud County Ground

Hampshire vs Kent, Ageas Bowl

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, The County Ground Northampton

Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham Bears, Trent Bridge

Somerset vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Surrey vs Middlesex, Kia Oval

Saturday June 18

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Chesterfield

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol County Ground

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, New Road

Sunday June 19

Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire, Edgbaston

Durham vs Leicestershire, Riverside

Essex vs Somerset, The Cloud County Ground

Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens

Hampshire vs Surrey, Ageas Bowl

Middlesex vs Kent, Lord's

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, TBC

Tuesday June 21

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, The Incora County Ground

Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens

Kent vs Gloucestershire, Canterbury

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, Trent Bridge

Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval

Wednesday June 22

Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears, The County Ground Northampton

Thursday June 23

Lancashire vs Durham, TBC

Middlesex vs Essex, Lord's

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Trent Bridge

Somerset vs Hampshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, New Road

Friday June 24

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire, Edgbaston

Derbyshire vs Lancashire, The Incora County Ground

Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Riverside

Essex vs Surrey, The Cloud County Ground

Glamorgan vs Somerset, Sophia Gardens

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, Bristol County Ground

Kent vs Sussex, Canterbury

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, The County Ground Northampton

Friday July 1

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, Ageas Bowl

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Somerset, Lord's

Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Trent Bridge

Surrey vs Kent, Kia Oval

Sussex vs Essex, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Lancashire, New Road

Yorkshire vs Birmingham Bears, Headingley

Saturday July 2

Essex vs Glamorgan, The Cloud County Ground

Sunday July 3

Derbyshire vs Durham, The Incora County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, Bristol County Ground

Kent vs Glamorgan, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Birmingham Bears , Emirates Old Trafford

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Somerset vs Surrey, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, New Road

Quarter-Finals

One on Wednesday July 6, two on Friday July 8 and one on Saturday July 9

Semi-Finals and Final

To be played at Edgbaston on July 16

ROYAL LONDON CUP FIXTURES 2022 (August 2-September 17)

Glamorgan are the defending Royal London Cup champions, having beaten Durham in last season's final

Tuesday August 2

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, The Incora County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, Cheltenham

Lancashire vs Essex, TBC

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, Trent Bridge

Surrey vs Leicestershire, TBC

Worcestershire vs Kent, New Road

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, York

Thursday August 4

Durham vs Surrey, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Kent, TBC

Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Radlett

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Yorkshire vs Lancashire, York

Friday August 5

Essex vs Derbyshire, The Cloud County Ground

Hampshire vs Worcestershire, Ageas Bowl

Sussex vs Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Sunday August 7

Durham vs Middlesex, Riverside

Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground

Kent vs Hampshire, Beckenham

Lancashire vs Derbyshire, TBC

Northamptonshire vs Essex, The County Ground Northampton

Surrey vs Warwickshire, Kia Oval

Sussex vs Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Scarborough

Tuesday August 9

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire, Ageas Bowl

Wednesday August 10

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, TBC

Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Bristol County Ground

Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Surrey, Radlett

Somerset vs Durham, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Thursday August 11

Essex vs Kent, The Cloud County Ground

Friday August 12

Derbyshire vs Hampshire, The Incora County Ground

Durham vs Gloucestershire, Riverside

Leicestershire vs Somerset, TBC

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan, The County Ground Northampton

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex, Grantham

Warwickshire vs Sussex, Portland Road

Sunday August 14

Essex vs Glamorgan, The Cloud County Ground

Hampshire vs Lancashire, Ageas Bowl

Kent vs Northamptonshire, Canterbury

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, TBC

Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Grantham

Somerset vs Middlesex, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Sussex vs Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road

Wednesday August 17

Derbyshire vs Kent, The Incora County Ground

Durham vs Sussex, Riverside

Essex vs Yorkshire, The Cloud County Ground

Glamorgan vs Lancashire, Neath

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, Bristol County Ground

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, The County Ground Northampton

Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Portland Road

Friday August 19

Glamorgan vs Hampshire, Neath

Kent vs Yorkshire, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Warwickshire, Radlett

Somerset vs Sussex, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Surrey vs Gloucestershire, Kia Oval

Worcestershire vs Essex, New Road

Saturday August 20

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Sunday August 21

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Chesterfield

Hampshire vs Essex, Ageas Bowl

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett

Warwickshire vs Durham, Portland Road

Tuesday August 23

Kent vs Lancashire, Canterbury

Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, The County Ground Northampton

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey, Welbeck

Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground

Warwickshire vs Somerset, Portland Road

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, New Road

Yorkshire vs Hampshire, Scarborough

Quarter-Finals

Two on Friday August 26

Semi-Finals

Two on Tuesday August 30

Final - September 17 at Trent Bridge