Pakistan Super League: Mohammad Hafeez helps Lahore Qalandars lift title with 42-run win over Multan Sultans

Mohammad Hafeez rolled back the years to produce a fine all-round display and help Lahore Qalandars claim a first Pakistan Super League title.

The 41-year-old former Pakistan international smashed 69 off 46 balls in the final and then claimed figures of 2-23 as the Qalandars beat defending champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi's 3-30 helped wrap up the win for Lahore as they bowled out the Sultans for 138 after closing their innings on 180-5.

It had not been the best of starts for the Qalandars, though, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium, with slow left-armer Asif Afridi checking their early progress with 3-19 as they were reduced to 79-4 with 11.5 overs gone.

Hafeez, who announced his retirement from international cricket in January, led the revival with his quickfire total, which included nine fours and one six before he was caught by Shan Masood off the bowling of Shahnawaz Dahani.

Former England U19 captain Harry Brook then cracked an unbeaten 41 from just 22 balls, including two fours and three sixes, to help see Lahore to an imposing total along with David Wiese, who hit 28 not out from just eight deliveries.

The Sultans, whose only defeat in the league in this year's tournament came at the hands of the Qalandars, made a solid start, but Hafeez's two wickets and a run-out saw them stumble to 46-3 and they never really recovered from there.

Khushdil Shah (32) and Tim David (27) offered some resistance for Multan, but Afridi's three wickets helped mop up the lower order as they were dismissed for 138 inside the final over.