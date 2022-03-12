West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite criticises 'disrespectful' England after drawn Test in Antigua

There was frustration for England captain Joe Root as his side failed to force victory against West Indies in Antigua

Carlos Brathwaite believes England’s refusal to shake hands on an early draw in the first Test should give West Indies extra incentive to go on and win the series.

Joe Root's side pressed on until the first ball of the final scheduled over in Antigua, when victory became mathematically impossible - but it had long been apparent that their hopes would be thwarted by fifth-wicket pair Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder.

The duo batted together throughout the final session and were rarely troubled on a lifeless pitch as they guided West Indies to safety at 147-4.

West Indies all-rounder Brathwaite told BT Sport: "If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left.

Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner embrace after the match finally ended in a draw

"Would England have done that if it were an Ashes Test? Would they have done that against India, New Zealand, Pakistan?

"I think the answer is no, so why have they done it against us?

"If West Indies need any sort of steely determination added, I think that passage of play should have given them that. They should be thinking 'we have two Tests now to prove we are better than England think we are'."

Root's declaration just before lunch on the final day set the home side a target of 286 and, despite an opening stand of 59, they then lost four wickets for just eight runs.

Craig Overton looks on as England fail to break the partnership between Bonner and Holder

However, first-innings centurion Bonner batted almost three hours for his unbeaten 38, with Holder alongside him on 37 not out when stumps were finally drawn.

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash agreed that Root should have pulled out sooner to give his bowlers extra rest once it became clear that victory was beyond them.

"I found it a bit strange," said Ramprakash. "Maybe it's a mentality they have thought about and set for the tour - that they want to be hardnosed and play to win.

"But I think they took it a bit too far, personally."

The second Test in the three-match series gets under way in Barbados on Wednesday.