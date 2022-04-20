West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket

Pollard, who led West Indies to a 3-2 T20I series win over England in January, revealed the news on social media.

The all-rounder played 123 one-day internationals and 101 T20 internationals for West Indies, scoring a total of 4,275 runs and taking 97 wickets, and was part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2012.

Pollard, who made his ODI debut in 2007 and played his first T20I a year later, said in a video on Instagram: "After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 yeas in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara.

"Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding.

"In 2019, I was asked by Cricket West Indies to lead both the T20I and ODI West Indies teams, which to date is the highest honour bestowed on me and for which I will forever be grateful.

"As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can.

"It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket."

The Trinidadian is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and will feature for London Spirit in The Hundred this summer after being the first pick in the 2022 draft.