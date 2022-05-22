County Championship: Warwickshire's Will Rhodes and Sam Hain secure draw at Yorkshire; Essex wrap up innings win

Warwickshire's Sam Hain (L) and Will Rhodes both struck unbeaten centuries to secure a draw against Yorkshire at Headingley

Will Rhodes and Sam Hain both scored unbeaten centuries to rescue defending champions Warwickshire from defeat against Yorkshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship at Headingley.

The Bears began the final day on 57-3 in their second innings, a deficit of 148, but skipper Rhodes (111 not out) and Hain (109no) batted right through the final day to deny the home side.

The pair shared an unbroken partnership of 227 as Yorkshire - who remain unbeaten in Division One this season - had to settle for their fifth draw in six games.

Essex's bowlers took just 21 deliveries to claim the final Lancashire wicket and wrap up victory by an innings and 56 runs at Emirates Old Trafford.

Luke Wood was the last Lancashire man to depart for 27, caught behind off Jamie Porter as the Red Rose were dismissed for 232 in their second innings.

It was Essex's second Championship win of the season and Lancashire's first home defeat since 2018.

England opener Zak Crawley scored his second half-century of the match for Kent as their game against Northamptonshire drifted to a draw, underlining his good form ahead of the New Zealand Test series.

With little prospect of a result at Northampton, Crawley settled for some time in the middle, sharing a 149-run opening stand with Ben Compton and accumulating seven boundaries and a six on his way to 84.

Lewis McManus struck an unbeaten 58, with last man Ben Sanderson adding 33 as the home side saved the follow-on and were bowled out for 430 - a deficit of 89. Kent reached 170-1 before the draw was agreed.

In Division Two, John Simpson equalled the record for wicketkeeping dismissals in a match at Lord's with nine catches as Middlesex beat Durham by six wickets to stay top of the table.

The diminutive gloveman achieved the feat for the second time in his career at Lord's with five victims in Durham's second innings, with Toby Roland-Jones returning 6-35 as the visitors were dismissed for 188 despite 60 from skipper Scott Borthwick.

That left Middlesex chasing 117 to win and captain Peter Handscomb, making his final appearance before joining up with the Australia A squad, signed off with an undefeated 39 to steer his side home.

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater combined for an unbroken opening stand of 167 to guide Nottinghamshire to a 10-wicket victory over local rivals Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

Hameed, dropped from England's Test side following the Ashes series last winter, amassed 93 not out in a free-flowing exhibition of hitting, as well as passing the career milestone of 4,000 first-class runs.

Former Derbyshire batter Slater provided seamless support with an unbeaten knock of 64 and it was his classic boundary drive off Leus du Plooy that took the home side past their target.