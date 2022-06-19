Jason Roy credits 'normal life' for ODI form after admitting being in a 'weird place' in the winter

Jason Roy revealed he went through a "dark time" over the winter and believes a couple of months of normal family life played a key role in his latest star turn for England and helped him fall back in love with the game.

Roy marked his 100th one-day international with a typically assertive 73 from 60 balls as England moved into an unassailable 2-0 series lead against the Netherlands after a six-wicket victory on Sunday.

It came just three months after Roy was given a suspended two-match ban and fined by the Cricket Discipline Commission, the reasons for which were not disclosed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He did not shed any light on what led to his punishment but admitted he endured a turbulent start to the year, despondent at having to be apart from his son, born in January, for the Pakistan Super League.

Worn out by coronavirus bubbles, Roy withdrew from the Indian Premier League and took a "short indefinite break" from cricket but believes some time with his family reinvigorated him.

"Things mentally weren't right with me at the PSL," he said. "I was in a weird place because I was playing good cricket but I wasn't enjoying myself, I wasn't happy and it was just a dark time.

"It was just a good two months to come home and live a normal life for a bit after a tough couple of years.

"(There were) a lot of months away. Over 50 days of hotel quarantine the year before and then having a child in January and having to spend time away from him was just a bit too much."

He added: "I missed the IPL to spend some time at home and it has refreshed my mind and body, and I recognised where I was at with a lot of things.

"So, it is nice to be here now and I'm chomping at the bit to put the badge back on. It's the same for Surrey. I've loved every minute of that.

"It's a nice feeling to be in love with the game again."

'Credit to the Netherlands, but England too good' Former England international Dominic Cork to Sky Sports News:



"That’s what it was all about today, winning the game and the series. You’d expect that even though it was a shortened game.



"Credit to the Netherlands. They came back and they never gave up, but England are just too strong for them, and you’d expect them now to go on and win 3-0 in the series.



"England are a good team. They have strength in depth."

'100 caps in this team is ridiculous'

Roy's first 50-over innings for England ended in a first-ball duck in 2015 but set in motion a sequence of events that ended with them memorably being crowned world champions four years later.

Even now, Roy is the linchpin opening batter responsible for setting the tempo at the start of the innings and he hastened their pursuit of hauling down the Netherlands' 235 for seven in Amstelveen.

Five of his first nine balls were dispatched for four while he shared a 139-ball opening stand with Phil Salt, who followed up a century in the opening ODI with 77 here that broke the back of the chase.

"To be involved with a team like this for 100 games is ridiculous," said Roy, who was presented with his 100th cap by Moeen Ali. "It's an incredible feeling. It kind of crept up. The hundred feels very special.

"At least the 100th game was better than my first innings! But it's an incredible feeling - whether I got 70 or nought here, it would have been a special day.

"I couldn't be prouder. It's an incredible feeling."

Roy on Mott's start as coach... Jason Roy on England's new white ball coach Matthew Mott:



"He’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s fitted in extremely well.



"He’s made a few jokes here or there and lightened the mood, and kept things very simple.



"On first impressions, he’s been brilliant for the side. He’s a great man manager and he gets around the lads when he needs to so very happy with him."

Roy's backing for captain Morgan

While Roy sliced to short third, it was the downfall of Salt that started a mini collapse that saw England lose three wickets in the space of 19 balls, with Eoin Morgan making a second successive duck.

Dawid Malan's 36 not out and Moeen's unbeaten 42 ultimately got them over the line with 29 balls to spare but Morgan's lean trot continuing once again raised eyebrows on a day his opposite number Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement from all international cricket because of persistent back injuries.

But Roy is certain his 35-year-old captain will rediscover the Midas touch with the bat soon.

"As soon as the result's there and we've won the game, he's happy.

"That's just the fickle nature of the sport. If you're behind the eight ball it's quite tough but he's an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I'm backing him for sure."

He added: "He's the captain of our side and winning game so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under.

"He will be alright. He'll be absolutely fine."

Cork: Morgan has credit in the bank Former England star Dominic Cork to Sky Sports News:“I’m sure it is a concern for Eoin Morgan and a concern for England, but I think he’s got some credit in the bank with what he’s done as captain and what he’s done as a batsman.



“It’s not easy to not be playing a lot of world cricket, at the moment. He just needs a knock. That is all it is.



“Let’s wait and see where we are in six to eight months’ time when he’s played a little bit more cricket. Then, I think the selectors, Rob Key and the coach will sit down and decide what’s best. Is he still one of the best six batsmen in the team? If he is, he’s in the team.”

Morgan: We have so many batters 'willing to take on the world'

Meanwhile, captain Morgan echoed Roy's sentiments regarding England's strength in depth, saying they now have a host of batsmen willing to take on the world.

"The guys have played really well again," Morgan said.

"The strength in depth grows deeper and deeper.

We seem to keep producing a lot of batsmen that are very aggressive, very talented and willing to take the world on, and that is hugely complimentary to the artillery that we already have.

"In a similar instance, India have a lot of batsmen that they could turn to and call upon at any time, but obviously the skill within that is picking the right side, that compliments a winning team."