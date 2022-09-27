Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Dawson says it has been difficult to get over the disappointment of the defeat to Pakistan in the fourth T20, but with three more games to play, thinks it will be an exciting finish to the series Liam Dawson says it has been difficult to get over the disappointment of the defeat to Pakistan in the fourth T20, but with three more games to play, thinks it will be an exciting finish to the series

Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match.

Chris Woakes could be set to return in what would be a huge boost for the tourists in Lahore, a match you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket at 3pm on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is closing in on a long-awaited return to action after he missed the entirety of the home season as he ran himself into the ground over the course of a packed winter schedule, picking up shoulder, ankle and knee problems and undergoing surgery for the latter.

"There's a good chance (he plays). He's good," said Moeen Ali, who continues to captain the team in place of another injury absentee, Jos Buttler.

"He is really looking forward to playing, but he's also been out for a long time so he wants to make sure he is completely ready.

"Until you play you don't know if you're ready but he is really confident, he's happy and the medical team is happy with him, so we will definitely see him.

"He is a big player for England. Woakesy is a great guy, great for the team. I have known him from such a young age and I definitely feel for him. When he is back, I hope he has a good four or five years left.

"I felt sad for him in the summer when he came back in the second team and got injured because we were looking forward to having him then. I'm sure the bad days over."

England's bowling attack would very much benefit from having the Warwickshire all-rounder back involved and it would provide a morale boost after a deflating defeat at the weekend where Dawson put England on the cusp of victory with 34 from 17 balls before three late Pakistan wickets levelled the series at 2-2.

"Had a little bit of a sleepless night going to bed because I felt I should have won that game," Dawson said. "Disappointing, but can certainly learn from that straight away.

Liam Dawson hit five consecutive boundaries in the 18th over in England's fourth T20 match against Pakistan to turn the match

"I spoke to Jos [Buttler] after the game about it and when you get close, you sometimes potentially start overthinking and that's probably what I did in that last over.

"I sort of tried to tap it on its head, whereas I probably should have kept trying to hit the ball hard like I was doing. Gutted, but I'll 100 per cent learn from there."

Despite the disappointment, Dawson is excited to have his chance to show what he can do, given that England's level of talent often sees him on the outside looking in, and feels the Pakistan series is excitingly poised ahead of the final three internationals.

"I think over the years I've been very realistic of where I've stood in the pecking order because of Moeen [Ali] and Rash [Adil Rashid], as they've done an exceptional job with England over the years.

"I'm very realistic about that. Obviously I'd love to play and keep myself in the team, but I'm very lucky to be involved in the England squad like I have over the years.

"They [Pakistan] are an exceptional team and have a lot of dangerous players. The series is lovely, it's poised nicely at 2-2.

"It's always good to come to Lahore to play - I've been lucky enough to play here a few times in the PSL. It's always a good wicket and obviously excited for the last three games."

Atherton: Get top players game time before World Cup

England's injury problems continue to clear up gradually ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup and Sky Sports pundit Michael Atherton believes it's important to ensure the top stars get some time to play themselves back into form.

Mark Wood has already roared back to action when he returned in game three, hitting 97mph during a fearsome spell, and Buttler is still hoping to take the field before the series is over, though no risks will be taken with his calf. Meanwhile, back home in England the big-hitting Liam Livingstone (ankle) is also making cautious progress towards a potential return.

"It's pretty simple now. You've got a series to win - three games - and you want to be trying to play as close as you can to your best team because you've not got half an eye on the World Cup," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will want to open together because that's likely to be England's combination. Chris Woakes hasn't played since March so if he's anywhere near fit then you would want to get some game time into him.

"Mark Wood has only played one game so far, so you would expect him to certainly play one or possibly two more. Then you're trying to pick the side each game because you want to win this series and go into a World Cup with some winning form and confidence.

"Right at the start of the series they had all these players and all these options - like Will Jacks - they might want to see, but I think now it has made things a bit simpler. Best team, win the game, and get those lads who are in the World Cup squad some game time."