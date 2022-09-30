Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Siraj for T20s against South Africa | Seamer is a doubt for World Cup in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah has suffered from back issues in recent months

Jasprit Bumrah has been forced to pull out of India's T20 squad for their series against South Africa, casting doubt over his participation in the World Cup in Australia.

With the World Cup starting on October 16, the fast bowler has a race against time to be fit.

The BCCI confirmed that Bumrah is suffering from a back injury and Mohammad Siraj has been called up to replace him.

India won the first of three T20s by eight wickets, but Bumrah was absent because of back pain.

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh filled in as the front line seamers, with youngster Singh taking 3-32.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday," the BCCI said on Twitter after the toss of the first T20I against South Africa. "The BCCI medical team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I."

Bumrah has suffered from persistent back troubles in recent months, missing the Asia Cup in August and September.

He returned to India's squad against Australia, playing the second and third T20s on September 23 and 25, taking one wicket over the two matches.

After the win in the second T20 against Australia in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma said it was good to see the fast bowler returning, adding that "it was good to see him on the park".

With the first game of the World Cup on October 16, Bumrah could miss out on the tournament due to the injury.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Singh are the other three fast bowlers in India's squad for the World Cup, with Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar waiting in the wings as reserves.

It would be a major blow from India, who missed Bumrah's express pace during the Asia Cup.

The 28-year-old has taken 70 T20 international wickets in 60 matches for India since making his debut in 2016.

Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.

India have until October 15 to make changes to their squad, with India not playing until October 23 at the MCG in Melbourne against Pakistan.