England to play India in 2023 T20 Women's World Cup as fixtures and groups announced

England's recent series against India ended in controversial fashion

England Women will play India in the group stages of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

West Indies, Pakistan and qualifiers Ireland have also been drawn in Group 2, with holders Australia placed in Group 1 alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and qualifiers Bangladesh.

The tournament starts on February 10, with each team playing each other once.

Australia are the T20 World Cup holders

The top two teams will move to the semi-finals for a place in the final on February 26 in Cape Town.

England will be under new leadership in 2023, after Lisa Keightley stepped down following the series against India in September.

England's first game is on February 11 against the West Indies in Paarl, before they play Ireland at the same ground on February 13.

They will then move to Gqeberha on February 18, before their final group game against Pakistan on February 21 in Cape Town.

South Africa will open the tournament against Sri Lanka and will play the final group stage fixture against Bangladesh in Cape Town.

Australia have won the T20 World Cup five times, including in 2020 on home soil with an 85-run victory over India.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third one day international between England and India at Lord's. Highlights of the third one day international between England and India at Lord's.

India played England in a T20 and ODI series in September, which ended in controversial fashion at Lord's after Deepti Sharma's mankad run-out to seal a 3-0 win.

In 2020, India progressed at the expense of England when their fixture was a washout and India went through as a result of being group winners, with no reserve days set aside.

Next year's edition has reserve days scheduled for the knockout stages and the final.