England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's outgoing coach Lisa Keightley reflects on her highs and lows within the role, and explains her decision to stand down England's outgoing coach Lisa Keightley reflects on her highs and lows within the role, and explains her decision to stand down

After two years as the head coach of the England women's team. Lisa Keightley will step down after Saturday's ODI against India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last.

Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

Despite her contract ending in December, she said after the second ODI that she will leave early to give enough time for the next coach to put their mark on the side before the World Cup in 2023.

England vs India Live on

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was among the favourites to replace Keightley, but she distanced herself from the role during England's T20 series-clinching win over India on September 15.

That means there are no clear candidates for the role, with a number of coaches touted to take the role.

Gareth Breese

Gareth Breese is currently a performance coach in the England set up

A member of England's coaching staff, the former West Indies international has been in the England women's set-up since joining in 2018.

He is currently a performance coach for spin and took his first head coach role in August, taking charge of the Welsh Fire, working closely with the likes of England internationals Tammy Beaumont and Katie George.

Taking over from Matthew Mott, who took charge of England men's white-ball teams, the Welsh Fire women's team only won one game under Breese during the 2022 edition of The Hundred.

Breese's inexperience as a head coach would make him a left-field appointment.

Dani Hazell

Dani Hazell recently coached the Northern Superchargers

The Former England international has developed into a highly respected coach since retiring.

She guided the Northern Diamonds to consecutive Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy finals and to the runners-up spot in the first Charlotte Edwards Cup.

She took the position at the Diamonds in 2020, a year after she retired, and after a spell in charge of the Yorkshire Diamonds in the final season of the Kia Super League.

During the first season of The Hundred, Hazell added to her coaching experience after taking charge of the Northern Superchargers.

The England head coach role might be too soon for the 34-year-old, though.

Salliann Briggs

Salliann Briggs guided Trent Rockets to the Eliminator round of The Hundred

Former Yorkshire player Salliann Briggs has built a reputation as an impressive coach away from the UK, primarily taking coaching roles in Australia.

She guided the Tasmanian Tigers to silverware after four seasons in charge of the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL.

Briggs previously held coaching roles with the ECB and was appointed as Cricket Tasmania's new general manager of high performance in August 2022.

Along with her responsibilities in Australia, she recently took charge of the Trent Rockets for a second year in The Hundred, losing in the Eliminator to the Southern Brave by two runs.

Before Keightley took over, Briggs was in contention to take over from Mark Robinson.

Jonathan Batty

Jonathan Batty has guided the Oval Invincibles to back-to-back titles in The Hundred

Former Surrey wicketkeeper Jonathan Batty has led the Oval Invincibles to back-to-back titles in The Hundred, which has seen Alice Capsey break through to the England side.

He is also the head coach of the Surrey women's team and was previously in charge of the South East Stars during the first year of the regional structure introduced to the English women's domestic cricket in 2020.

Ahead of the winter WBBL, Batty was appointed as the head coach of the Melbourne Stars.

Jonathan Lewis

Jonathan Lewis spent 22 years at Durham as a coach and player

Former Durham captain Jonathan Lewis is an experienced coach, having taken various roles since retiring.

He coached Durham's men's team to the County Championship title almost 10 years ago and has taken several coaching roles in his career after retiring.

Lewis has worked as a batting consultant in England squads, and did similar roles with the men's teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

He was also a batting coach for the England men's ODI team and assistant coach for the England women's side in 2020.

Since last year, he has been a batting consultant with the ECB for the women's side.

While he has no head-coaching experience in the women's game, Lewis is a well-respected coach and his career so far shares parallels with Mark Robinson, who was successful with Sussex before taking over the England reins.

Julia Price

Julia Price recently stepped down as the head coach of the United States women's team

Another left-field choice, former Australian international Julia Price recently stepped down as the head coach of the United States women's team.

The US team were granted full Women's T20 International status by the ICC in 2018 and Price stepped into the role a year later, while also becoming the first female coach in the Big Bash when she was appointed as Darren Lehmann's assistant at Brisbane Heat.