Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed first England T20 vs Pakistan after egg freezing treatment

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has revealed she missed the opening T20 against Pakistan after egg freezing treatment.

Sciver-Brunt has been married to former England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt since May 2022, and revealed that the pair want to start a family after Nat has finished her career.

"Katherine and myself would love to start a family but I'd also love to keep playing cricket," said Sciver-Brunt as part of the Under the Lid podcast.

"I'd only just started back to exercise, so wasn't quite ready to play," she continued.

The procedure involved harvesting and freezing a woman's eggs so she can have children at a later date.

"I'd like to carry a baby when I finish playing cricket and I think Katherine would like to carry a baby as well," she said.

"We are lucky in that we have more options than one. We're just working out the best way for us to go about it.

"England have been really good. The sports science and medical department are really supportive and helping me along the way, making sure coming back to cricket has been smooth. After the procedure you're wiped out for quite a few days."

Katherine Sciver-Brunt said on the podcast: "If Nat was 24 she might want to have a child, then come back and play. At 31, it's on the verge," she said.

"Freezing the eggs now and having healthy eggs to come back to - it's great to be able to have that choice because it's not cheap and very invasive."

Katherine Sciver-Brunt was England's all-time leading wicket-taker, retiring after a 19-year career in 2023.

Women's Vitality T20I Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 11: 1st Women's T20I - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 2.30pm

May 17: 2nd Women's T20I - The County Ground, Northampton, 6.30pm

May 19: 3rd Women's T20I - Headingley, Leeds, 1pm

Women's Metro Bank One-Day International Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 23: 1st Women's One-Day International - The Incora County Ground, Derby, 1pm

May 26: 2nd Women's One-Day International - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am

May 29: 3rd Women's One-Day International - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 1pm

