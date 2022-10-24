Taskin Ahmed the star as Bangladesh beat Netherlands by nine runs at T20 World Cup

Bangladesh got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start by registering a hard-fought nine-run victory over the Netherlands in Hobart.

Defending a total of just 144-8 at Bellerive Oval, bowler Taskin Ahmed (4-25) set the tone when he removed Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd with the first two balls of Netherlands' run chase on his way to career-best figures, and he was well supported by Hasan Mahmud (2-15).

A pair of run outs in the field made it a good day for Bangladesh as they got their tournament started with a victory.

Image: Taskin Ahmed was named man of the match, after taking four wicket's in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup win vs the Netherlands

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are among Bangladesh's most experienced batters, but the pair managed just 16 runs between them as the Netherlands produced a disciplined bowling effort.

It was left to Afif Hossain to step up, and the young left-hander produced the goods with 38 from 27 deliveries to ensure his team was able to post a competitive total.

Man-of-the-match Taskin ensured the Netherlands' chase got off to a dreadful start as he removed opener Vikramjit Singh and number three Bas de Leede with the first two balls of the innings.

A defiant half-century from all-rounder Colin Ackermann (62) kept Netherlands in the game but Taskin dismissed him with a two-wicket burst in the 17th over.

Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) produced a gallant 34-run partnership for the final wicket and slogged the Netherlands to within 12 runs of victory with two balls to spare.

But Van Meekeren was unable to clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar's penultimate ball, sealing Bangladesh's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts.

Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday, while the Netherlands face India.