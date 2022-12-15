 Skip to content

Freya Kemp: England all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup with back injury

England's Freya Kemp will begin rehabilitation with the England Women and Southern Vipers medical teams after scans discovered a stress fracture in her back, ending her T20 World Cup hopes.

Thursday 15 December 2022 12:30, UK

Image: Freya Kemp will miss the Women's T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a stress fracture in her back.

The 17-year-old did not see the field during any of England's three ODIs on their recent white-ball tour against West Indies due to back pain.

Further exploratory scans have since revealed a stress fracture, meaning she will miss out on February's tournament in South Africa.

There is no timeline on Kemp's return as she begins rehabilitation with the England Women and Southern Vipers medical teams.

Her absence follows that of Alice Capsey after she sustained a broken collarbone during the opening ODI in the Caribbean.

Kemp has taken eight wickets and logged an economy rate of under eight an over in nine games since making her international debut against South Africa in July.

