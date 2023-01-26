England captain Ben Stokes named ICC men's Test Cricketer of Year | Nat Sciver women's ODI Test Cricketer for 2022

England captain Ben Stokes has been named as the ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, while England women's Nat Sciver has been named as women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

Stokes' year on the Test scene was one to remember, his 870 runs keeping him as one of the leading batters in the game as he added two more centuries to his name, most notably a first-innings 103 against South Africa in the second Test.

While Stokes' skills are always on show, it is his leadership as Test captain, alongside new head coach Brendon McCullum, that has caught the attention of the cricketing world.

Affectionately named 'Bazball', the England Test side's attacking and aggressive style of cricket has been a marvel to watch, with Stokes opting for an entertaining approach for batters, bowlers, and the field.

It is this strong conviction to go for the win from Stokes that has led England to nine wins in 10 Tests, with series victories on home soil over New Zealand and South Africa, plus a remarkable 3-0 victory in Pakistan in which his side scored the most runs ever (506-4) on the opening day of the Test match.

In what was already an incredible career, Sciver produced another year to remember in 2022, scoring five half-centuries and two centuries to cement herself as England's top performer of the year with the bat.

Her year was capped off by an excellent performance at the World Cup, where she scored 436 runs, including two tons.

She also hit 148 not out in the final against Australia and, bar the heroics of Alyssa Healy, Sciver would have carried England over the line.

In total, Sciver hit 833 ODI runs last year and also contributed 12 wickets.