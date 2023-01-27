Sky Sports to remain home of ICC cricket until 2031 in UK and Ireland

Sky Sports will remain the home of ICC (International Cricket Council) cricket until 2031 after Sky extended its partnership, continuing to show the biggest events in international cricket for years to come.

The new long-term deal, starting in 2024, means Sky and NOW retain the ICC Broadcast and Digital rights to show all men's and women's events at the pinnacle of the sport, including the ICC Cricket World Cups and ICC T20 World Cups through to the end of 2031.

During the course of the partnership, there will be both a major international men's and women's event every year as well as a World Test Championship Final every two years.

Following Sky's new agreement with the ECB announced last year until the end of 2028, the new deal, licensed directly between the broadcaster and the ICC for the first time, reaffirms Sky as the long-term home of cricket in the UK and Ireland, broadcasting 28 international events between 2024 and 2031 across men's, women's and U19 cricket.

This also includes at least three confirmed events on UK soil: the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG

ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted to partner with Sky Sports until 2031 as the home of ICC cricket in the UK and Ireland.

"For the first time, the partnership will be a direct relationship with Sky Sports which gives us some exciting opportunities for innovative collaborations.

"I am confident this partnership can support our long-term ambition to attract more players and more fans to the game."

Jonathan Licht, managing director, Sky Sports, said: "With more people watching cricket at the highest level after England men's and women's successes in 2017, 2019 and 2022, our award-winning coverage strives to give cricket fans the complete experience, with all the action both on and off the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the T20 World Cup final as England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the MCG to become dual white-ball world champions

"This new direct partnership with the ICC means that Sky Sports viewers in the UK & Ireland can continue to enjoy every ball, run, wicket and catch from every international tournament for many years to come, and we're all hugely excited to see what's in store."

The new agreement comes as ICC events have enjoyed record viewing in the UK in recent years. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 recorded the highest average audience for a cricket tournament in the UK to date and drew the highest ever UK TV peak for cricket of 8.8m viewers as Sky shared the rights to the final with Channel 4.

Meanwhile, England's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final last year in Australia was the highest-viewed T20 match ever in the UK ever following a similar partnership with the terrestrial broadcaster.

The new deal also further strengthens Sky's live cricket rights schedule, with competitions including ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Men's World Cup, ICC Women's World Cup, ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men's U19 ODI World Cup and ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup all set to remain on Sky Sports until at least 2031.

2023 is a huge year for cricket on Sky Sports, including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, five men's Ashes Tests and the multi-format women's Ashes including a five-day Test match, England's men hosting South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand, England Women versus Sri Lanka, The Hundred, The Blast and more.