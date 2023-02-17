Australia labour to 263 all out on first day of second Test against India in New Delhi

Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb shone as Australia were bowled out for 263 on the first day of the second Test against India in New Delhi.

Khawaja struck an enterprising 81 and Handscomb made an unbeaten 72 as Australia laboured to a modest total.

While the score did not quite vindicate Pat Cummins' decision to bat first, it was still better than the 177 and 91 Australia managed in their two innings in Nagpur in the first Test, where they were hammered inside three days.

Image: Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a reverse sweep (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

On three occasions Australia lost wickets either in the same or in successive overs, stymieing any rebuilding efforts in a stop-start innings.

In response, India hit 21 runs off the last nine overs of the day with skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and KL Rahul (four) both not out at the close.

With all-rounder Cameron Green and paceman Mitchell Starc still recovering from finger injuries, Australia took a bold selection gamble that left Cummins as their lone fast bowler.

Travis Head replaced fellow batter Matt Renshaw, but a bigger surprise was the inclusion of Matt Kuhnemann for his Test debut as Australia's third spinner at the expense of fast bowler Scott Boland.

Cummins opted to bat on a track that offered significant bounce but their openers endured a tough opening hour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in their innings defeat in Nagpur, needed 21 balls to open his account.

By then he had already survived on review after being given lbw to Mohammed Shami (4-60).

Warner struggled against Mohammed Siraj in particular and was hit twice, once on the arm and then on the helmet, before Shami dismissed him caught behind for 15.

Image: Peter Handscomb scored 72 with the bat (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Marnus Labuschagne (18) hit four fours before Ravichandran Ashwin (3-57) struck twice in three balls to wreck Australia's top order.

Labuschagne, rapped on the pad, was initially ruled not out but had to leave after India reviewed.

Steve Smith fell two balls later, caught behind for a duck, but Khawaja kept going.

The left-hander looked well set for his century before attempting a reverse-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja (3-68) and Rahul at point leapt to his right to pluck a spectacular one-handed catch out of the air.

Alex Carey fell in the same over before Cummins produced a belligerent cameo of 33 and Handscomb helped take Australia past the 250 mark before they wilted.

The home side had brought in Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav in the only change to the squad that triumphed in Nagpur.