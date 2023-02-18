Nat Sciver-Brunt hailed as "One of the best in the world" by England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone hailed Nat Sciver-Brunt as one of the best in the world after her half-century helped England maintain their flawless start to the Women's T20 World Cup with an 11-run victory over India in Gqeberha.

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with 50 runs from 42 deliveries as England recovered from 29-3 in the powerplay to set a total of 151-7. The spinners then successfully managed to curb their opponents' chase in the middle overs, with India going 44 runs without hitting a boundary.

Despite a late surge from India, with Richa Gosh briefly threatening to take the game down to the wire with a quick 47 from 34, England held on for the win and bowler Ecclestone believes Sciver-Brunt's performances could guide England to World Cup victory.

"She's obviously unbelievable," Ecclestone, who finished with figures of 4-14 said. "I think I don't need to speak much on that, she's one of the best players and all-rounders in the world.

"She's so calm at the crease, and the calmest person and one of the nicest people. So, I think for her to keep scoring runs like she does for England is crucial for us to win this World Cup."

India and England had both gone into the game with successive wins from their opening two matches, but Heather Knight's side have taken a big step towards finishing top of Group Two and avoiding a potential semi-final against Australia.

England's spin bowlers were crucial in curbing India's batting attack after they started their chase on the front foot, hitting 29 before the loss of the first wicket.

Ecclestone paid tribute to her fellow spin bowlers, including Sarah Glenn who took two crucial wickets.

"I think it's massive," Ecclestone said. "That was three spinners playing a big part in containing them and taking the game deep that we did today.

"I think anything could have happened today and we contained them while in the middle.

"Especially Glenn was great today and obviously she got the wicket of Smriti (Mandhana), so it was all working to plan today."