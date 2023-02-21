England Lions lose one-day series to Sri Lanka A after Colombo defeat

England Lions slipped to a 2-1 series defeat against Sri Lanka A after the hosts earned a six-wicket win in the final unofficial ODI in Colombo.

Nipun Dhananjaya top-scored with 66no for the hosts as they knocked off the Lions' below-par total of 166 with 17.5 overs to spare.

England won the toss and elected to bat first, with the opening partnership of Jack Haynes and Jacob Bethell reaching 22 before the former was dismissed on 13 when he nicked behind off Isitha Wijesundera.

Bethell top-scored for the tourists with a half-century but England were reduced to 64-3 when Sam Hain and Tom Prest lost their wickets.

Opener Bethell departed for 50 and the middle order collapsed as the Lions slumped from 92-4 to 127-7 in the space of 12 overs.

Jordan Cox (31), Saqib Mahmood (1) and Tom Hartley (22) also tumbled as England were bowled out with five overs to spare.

England needed a fast start and got one when Lancashire duo Mahmood and Hartley dismissed Lasith Croospulle and Nuwanidu Fernando respectively with just 28 on the board.

Lahiru Udara and Sadeera Samarawickrama both followed the openers back into the shed courtesy of Mason Crane's bowling with Sri Lanka 102-4, still needing 65 more runs for the win.

But Dhananjaya's ever-presence at the crease, alongside a healthy contribution from Sahan Arachchige guided Sri Lanka to a series victory.