England's Harry Brook targets dad's high score after 'perfect' day-one partnership with Joe Root in second Test

Harry Brook has set his sights on his dad's highest score after hitting his fourth century in six Tests on day one of England's second Test against New Zealand.

Brook and Joe Root shared an unbroken 294-run fourth wicket stand after England slumped to 21-3 against New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington, with Brook ending the day on 184 not out and the ever-present Root hitting his first century in eight Tests. England closed day one on 315-3.

The latest century continues Brook's impressive form since making his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval in September 2022, and he has scored 807 runs in his first nine innings, averaging 100.87.

Brook equalled Sir Don Bradman's record of four centuries in his first six Tests, while Root (101no) joined the Australian great on 29 Test centuries, and is now four behind Sir Alastair Cook's total.

But it is claiming a personal and family record that is in Brook's mind - the 24-year-old's dad, David Brook, once made an unbeaten 210 for his home village of Burley against Woodhouse in the Airedale-Wharfedale League in 2002.

"I haven't thought about [records] really. But my dad's highest score is 210 and my highest score is 194 so that's in the back of my mind. Obviously, I have to face the first ball tomorrow, which is the main thing," he said.

"We lost three early wickets, which isn't ideal, but then I came out and tried to counter punch and be as positive as I could be. Thankfully it worked. Another day it might not have worked.

"We were trying to put the bowlers off their lengths, moving up and down the pitch and create a partnership. He [Joe Root] was more excited than I was, but it was a good moment [scoring a century].

"I have worked on staying as level-headed as possible. We've got another four days to play, and hopefully I can be another vital part in it tomorrow."

Image: Brook has scored four centuries in six matches since making his Test debut

Former England captain Cook said on BT Sport: "There is a lot more method to that. What is so impressive, how clear he has his game at the moment.

"He's watching the ball and allowing his talent to roam free. It's been a pleasure to sit and watch this. I don't think he will sleep well; the adrenaline and excitement will keep him up. There is a triple on!"

'Ashes is the ultimate Test'

Brook's impressive form has optimised the Test side under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with England's captain describing him as a "fantastic" talent, who will go on to be a "global superstar" after the first Test against New Zealand.

Steven Finn believes the environment fostered by Stokes and McCullum has allowed Brook to make an impressive start to his Test career.

Image: Brook, 24, has set his sights on his first double ton

"The environment allows people to commit 100 per cent to the things he decides to do. The fact he [Brook] is committing with what he is doing, he is getting the rub of the green. You make your own luck to a certain respect," he said.

David Gower added that Brook is playing with "clarity of mind" at the moment, but cautioned that the Ashes this summer will be his biggest Test.

"What struck me is I think he has clarity of mind. He is keeping it simple; he is batting simple. The clarity of mind allows you to identify the right ball to hit. When you do that, you have nailed the game.

"There are lots of people thinking, hopefully he hasn't run out of runs before the Ashes. That is the ultimate Test - having Australia come to England and your first Ashes series is a huge moment for a player. He is having a fantastic time, and long may it last. Let's keep our fingers crossed it goes on for a long time."

Image: Root is four tons away from equalling Sir Alastair Cook's record of 33 Test centuries

Yorkshire duo were 'savvy and intelligent'

Root has struggled for form in recent months, but his century had all the hallmarks of his classics and Gower was pleased for the former Test captain.

"Joe played the right way today. For most of the day he played as well as he can by judging the situation, playing himself in and playing England out of trouble," Gower said on BT Sport.

Image: Root and Brook came to the crease with England on 21-3

"I am pleased for Joe Root, and this is up there with the good stuff. I am pleased he has managed to find a way through and post the 29th hundred."

Gower praised the way Root and Brook navigated the tough situation when they came to the crease, adding they "sensed the situation".

"They didn't just plunder the way out of the situation. They were intelligent and savvy with the way they went about accumulating the runs they scored," he said.

"That was negating Southee and Henry in the first instance and realising there wasn't much support behind them. Beyond that the Yorkshire pair sensed the situation."

Follow full coverage of the second Test between England and New Zealand on Sky Sports' digital platforms.