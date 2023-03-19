Mitchell Starc equals Australia ODI record in 10-wicket thrashing of India

Mitchell Starc equalled the record number of five-wicket ODI hauls by an Australian bowler as the tourists demolished India by 10 wickets in Visakhapatnam.

The left-armer took 5-53, his ninth five-wicket return in 50-over cricket and matching Brett Lee's achievement, to help skittle India for only 117 in 26 overs after they were put in to bat.

Australia openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head then savaged the Indian bowlers as they coasted to victory in just 11 overs - the 234 deliveries that went unused making it the home side's heaviest-ever margin of defeat in one-day cricket.

Shubman Gill was out for a duck in Starc's first over and, although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 29, it proved to be the highest partnership of India's innings as their collapse gathered pace.

Starc picked up two wickets in as many balls, with Rohit caught at slip and Suryakumar Yadav trapped lbw before Lokesh Rahul departed in the same fashion.

Sean Abbott (3-23) and Nathan Ellis (2-13) provided ample support, the latter removing Kohli for 31 off 35 deliveries, although Axar Patel's unbeaten 29 at a run a ball nudged India past the 100 mark.

Image: Mitchell Marsh (L) and Travis Head raced to victory with an unbroken partnership of 121 in just 11 overs

But Abbott helped to mop up the tail, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami in successive balls before Starc returned to complete his five-for by bowling Mohammed Siraj for a duck.

Any hopes of an India fightback were quickly stifled by Marsh, who had hit 81 in the series opener and maintained that form by blazing an unbeaten 66 from 36, including six sixes and six fours.

The opener brought up his half-century off 28 deliveries, while Head's progress was only slightly more sedate as he smashed 51 not out from 30, including 10 fours.

Australia's resounding victory brings the three-match series level, with the deciding match to take place on Wednesday in Chennai.