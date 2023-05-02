England Women's white-ball series vs Sri Lanka: Revised schedule confirmed by ECB

The ECB has announced a revised schedule for the England Women's white-ball home series against Sri Lanka later this year.

The changes have been mutually agreed following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of the women's cricket tournament at the 2023 Asian Games.

As a result, the series will begin two days earlier than planned and finish five days ahead of the initial plan.

It will commence with three Vitality IT20s, the first on Thursday August 31 at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Hove has moved from hosting an ODI on Sunday September 17, to an IT20 on Thursday August 31, starting at 6pm.

The remaining IT20s are at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, on Saturday September 2 and The Incora County Ground, Derby, on Wednesday September 6.

The three-match ODI series will commence at the Seat Unique Riverside in Durham on Saturday September 9. Durham originally had an IT20 scheduled.

Northamptonshire's County Ground will then host the second ODI on Tuesday September 12 before the third ODI will take place at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire, on Thursday September 14.

The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, which was due to stage an ODI in the original schedule, will no longer host a match in this series.

Existing ticket holders for any England Women vs Sri Lanka Women fixture are set to be contacted by their host venue with confirmation on how they have been impacted and any options available to them.

The Asian Games are scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Vitality Women's IT20s

1st IT20: England vs Sri Lanka, Thursday August 31, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

2nd IT20: England vs Sri Lanka, Saturday September 2, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

3rd IT20: England vs Sri Lanka, Wednesday September 6, The Incora County Ground, Derby

ODI Series

1st ODI: England vs Sri Lanka, Saturday September 9, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI: England vs Sri Lanka, Tuesday September 12, The County Ground, Northampton

3rd ODI: England vs Sri Lanka, Thursday September 14, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester