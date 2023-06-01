Stuart Broad and 'Bazball' centre stage as England dominate opening day against Ireland at Lord's

Stuart Broad claimed a 20th career Test five-for, while Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett each cracked sparkling half-centuries, as England dominated the opening day of the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s.

Broad ran through Ireland's top order early in the morning session, reducing the visitors to 19-3 after Ben Stokes won the toss. He'd finish with fine figures of 5-51 as Ireland were bundled out for 172 shortly after tea.

The prospect of two hours of play was plenty enough to see England's openers then nearly overhaul the deficit, with Crawley (56) and Duckett (60no) progressing the score to 152-1 in just 25 overs by stumps.

The pair showcased a scintillating array of strokeplay, cracking a combined 19 boundaries in their century stand.

Duckett reached his maiden Test half-century at home (his sixth in total) in 53 deliveries, while Crawley's 39-ball effort came later in the same over, though he'd depart to a truly outstanding catch by Ireland debutant Fionn Hand (1-42) in the next.

England's own Test debutant, Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue (0-40), went wicketless earlier in the day but impressed over his 13 overs, repeatedly registering speeds in excess of 90mph or close to.

This one-off Test match is scheduled over four days, as England ramp up their preparations for The Ashes which begins on June 16, but that already looks in danger of an early finish, with England trailing by just 20 runs and sure to kick on at a similarly scorching rate on Friday, with Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and the returning Jonny Bairstow still to bat, not to mention Joe Root.

A gloomy, overcast morning at Lord's was brightened, first by the sight of Tongue receiving his debut Test cap from England's leading Test wicket-taker of all time, James Anderson, rested for this contest.

Broad leads from front in absence of Anderson

His great mate Broad then began to eke away at Anderson's record tally of 685 as he notched wickets 577, 578 and 579 inside the opening seven overs of the morning.

Peter Moor (10) was the first to fall, pinned lbw playing all round a straight one, before Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector were both sent packing in the space of two deliveries.

Broad, legs pumping as is synonymous with his most memorable spells, very nearly claimed a fourth, and third for the over, as Paul Stirling was given out lbw first ball to see the veteran seamer on a hat-trick - only for the decision to be overturned on review, the ball sliding down the legside.

Stirling, as is his way, played his shots in an enterprising 30 from 35 balls to lead an Ireland recovery of sort and push them past 50 before he fell to Jack Leach (3-35), overbalancing when attempting to sweep and gloving a simple catch behind for Bairstow.

Opener James McCollum (33), meanwhile, battled his way through to lunch, grinding out 29 precious runs from his two hours of batting. He'd add only four more to that tally in the afternoon, however, as Broad found some swing and claimed his fourth, nicked to slip.

Lorcan Tucker didn't learn the lesson of Stirling before him and perished to Leach when attempting to sweep, trapped lbw - confirmed on review, 'umpire's call'.

Curtis Campher (33) played nicely, picking up six boundaries, with the best of the bunch seeing him flay the in-form Broad through the covers. He and Andy McBrine (19), as well as Mark Adair (14) added some handy lower-order runs to prolong things at least beyond the tea interval, albeit not for long.

McBrine fell to Matthew Potts (2-36) shortly before the break, while Broad claimed his five-for, and Test wicket number 581, not long after as Adair's off stump was knocked back with a beauty that nipped in sharply to the right-hander.

Leach and Potts then wrapped up the innings, picking up Campher and Hand respectively, with the former's attractive cameo sadly ending in rather ungainly fashion as he was clean-bowled when recklessly charging England's left-arm spinner, hoping to send him into orbit.

The spotlight was then handed over to England's batters for the remainder of the evening, with Crawley, Duckett and Ollie Pope (29no) leaving the watching world in no doubt that 'Bazball' is far from a one-season wonder.

Crawley and Duckett reached fifty together in a mere 44 balls, their century stand taking 92, and though Ireland had cause to celebrate one breakthrough as the evening shadows lengthened, the relentless onslaught from England showed no signs of slowing.

Tongue: Amazing to receive debut cap from Anderson

England debutant Josh Tongue:

"It was an amazing feeling to make my debut in a Test at Lord's. I have never played here before.

"There was no better feeling than getting my cap from Jimmy Anderson. He said very nice words - to be myself and that I was here for a reason so go and enjoy it.

"There were some nerves but as soon as I got the first over - a maiden was nice - I got into my work."

Sky Sports Cricket's Kumar Sangakkara:

"Ireland haven't been able to penetrate with their bowling attack and England have been spot-on with their attacking approach.

"The openers got great fifties and Pope then came in and stepped on the accelerator.

"It is going to be tough for Ireland to come back into this game unless they pick up wickets in clusters."

