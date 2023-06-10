Charlotte Edwards Cup final between Southern Vipers and the Blaze suspended due to rain

The Charlotte Edwards Cup final between defending champions Southern Vipers and the Blaze was suspended on Saturday evening following heavy rain in Worcester, with play set to resume at New Road on Sunday's reserve day.

The Vipers, who only guaranteed their place in the finals in the last round of fixtures, had earlier beaten the Thunder by 18 runs in the eliminator match.

After winning the toss for the final, the Blaze, winners of all seven group games, went into bat first.

There was an early wicket when Tammy Beaumont was trapped lbw by just the third ball from Anya Shrubsole, who then had Sarah Bryce (13) caught behind to leave the Blaze at 19 for two.

Image: The Blaze's Kathryn Bryce batting during the Charlotte Edwards Cup final

Georgie Boyce made a run-a-ball 21 and Kathryn Bryce (10) was then bowled by Linsey Smith as the Blaze reached 53 for four in the 10th over before the dark clouds gathered, bringing lightning and heavy downpours which forced play to be swiftly halted.

With no sign of conditions improving enough, the decision was taken at around 6.15pm to call off play.

A statement on the ECB's official Twitter page read: "Unfortunately, the Charlotte Edwards Cup final has been suspended for the day. The start time for tomorrow's [Sunday] reserve day will be confirmed as soon as possible."

Earlier in the eliminator semi-final, England batter Danni Wyatt hit a fine 76 as the Vipers beat the Thunder by 18 runs.

Maia Bouchier (56) also made a half-century in a total of 191 for six, with 19-year-old Olivia Bell taking four wickets for the Thunder.

In reply, Fi Morris struck a rapid 36 and Sophie Ecclestone added 33, but the Thunder found the run-chase too heavy and reached 173 for eight.

Shrubsole, Smith and Vipers captain Georgia Adams all took two wickets each.