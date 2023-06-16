Tammy Beaumont shines with double century as England hit 611-7 to lead Australia A by 390 runs in Ashes warm-up

Tammy Beaumont's double century helped England cruise to a commanding 390-run lead over Australia A on day two of their Ashes warm-up in Derby.

Beaumont scored an impressive 201 from 238 balls before retiring, hitting 31 fours and a six in an innings to remember as England reached 611-7 at stumps.

As Beaumont led the reply to Australia A's 221 all out on day one, her most notable partners at the crease were Heather Knight (72) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (76).

It was then the turn of Sophia Dunkley and Amy Jones to do some big-hitting, Dunkley's 84 and Jones' 88 solidifying England's lead.

Elsewhere, in the other warm-up match as Australia faced England A, it was Lauren Winfield-Hill who starred.

Her 106 from 148 balls, including 17 boundaries, helped England take control as they replied to Australia's 284 all out.

Uncapped star Paige Scholfield also hit a century for England A as they cemented a healthy 278 lead, finishing on 562-9 at stumps.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

Watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday June 22. Coverage of the Test match, at Trent Bridge, begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.