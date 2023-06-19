The Ashes: Stuart Broad gives England edge in Edgbaston classic by removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith

Stuart Broad picked up the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late on day four to give England the advantage heading into the fifth and final day of an Edgbaston Ashes classic.

Broad nicked off No 1-ranked Test batter Labuschagne (13) for the second time in an absorbing game and then did the same to world No 2 Smith (6) four overs later as Australia, set 281, to win slipped from 61-0 to 89-3 in a bouncing Birmingham and closed on 107-3.

All results remain possible in a seesawing match that has pitted England's Bazballers against Australia's World Test champions, with the hosts needing seven wickets, the tourists 174 more runs and the draw an outside shout due to possible inclement weather.

But Broad's burst, after Ollie Robinson dismissed David Warner (36) to end a fine opening stand with first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja (34no), has England as slight favourites with the seamer putting in another box-office display in a career that has been full of them.

Broad had inflicted a golden duck on Labuschagne in the first innings with his out-swinger and that delivery accounted for the Australia No 3 again as the batter poked at a ball outside off stump - Broad then grazed Smith's edge before nightwatchman Scott Boland added an unbeaten 13.

Australia have not chased a target this steep to win an Ashes Test since 1948 but one issue for England could be off-spinner Moeen Ali, who struggled through the pain of a blistered finger once again, raising doubts over how much he will be able to bowl on the final day.

Australia - chasing one run fewer than the 282 they just failed to reach in the Ashes epic on this ground in 2005 - bowled England out for 273, an innings in which Joe Root and Harry Brook top-scored with 46 apiece, the hosts added 63 for the final three wickets, and Pat Cummins (4-63) and Nathan Lyon (4-80) starred with the ball.

Even so early in the series the result could prove pivotal with no side having won the Ashes after losing the first Test since England's 2005 team, who rallied from defeat at Lord's to claim a 2-1 success.

England claimed a gripping two-run victory at Edgbaston 18 years ago to level the series at 1-1 and another thriller is in store on the final day this year - if the rain does not ruin things.

Reverse-scooping Root helps England to 273 all out

Ben Stokes' side, perhaps mindful of Tuesday's forecast, scored rapidly on Monday morning after resuming on 28-2 and leading by 35 - with Root (46 off 55) quick to dazzle the Edgbaston crowd.

Root's intent was clear from the first ball as he rolled out the reverse scoop against Cummins - Root failed to connect on that occasion but did in the next over, using the shot to hit six and then four off Boland from successive deliveries.

Root continued to motor but did lose partner Ollie Pope (14 off 16) when the England vice-captain was cleaned up by a ferocious yorker from Cummins - the partnership snapped at 50 from 47 balls.

Root went on to add 52 from 49 balls with Brook (46 off 52) before he danced past a delivery from Lyon that he wanted to swat leg-side and was stumped by Alex Carey.

A Root-inspired England added 93 across the first 13.3 overs of the day but only 34 across the next 13 prior to lunch as Australia put the squeeze on, with Root and Brook departing.

Stokes (43 off 66) and Bairstow (20 off 39) went on the charge after the break, both hitting Cummins for successive fours as England's lead topped 200, before Bairstow was lbw to Lyon and Cummins pinned Stokes lbw.

At the time of Stokes' dismissal, England were 210-7 and only 17 runs in front but Moeen (19), Ollie Robinson (27) - a day after hitting the headlines for his vocal send-off to Khawaja - Stuart Broad (10no) and James Anderson (12) managed to cobble together vital runs.

Robinson bossed a stand of 27 with Broad, while Anderson reverse swept the first delivery he faced, bowled by Lyon, for four, runs that could yet prove crucial come Tuesday evening.

