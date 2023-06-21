Heather Knight: England captain says they are 'fighting for the format' ahead of historic women's Ashes Test

The Ashes is always historic, but this year the women are playing their first five-day Test match in over 30 years. This will not only test the stamina of a team trained to white-ball cricket, but the public's appetite for longer form women's games.

Whether because of style of play, or the committed audience required, there is a perception that women's cricket is not suited to lengthy Test matches.

The success of the shorter formats, such as The Hundred and this year's explosive Women's IPL, have encouraged this narrative and seen women's Test matches fleeting.

However, this England team are defiant. Captain Heather Knight has been "banging the drum" for a women's five-day Test, with her team taking some inspiration from the men's 'bazball' approach to bring excitement to the longer-form game.

"There are some parallels in terms of wanting to play entertaining cricket and I think when we do play red-ball cricket, as women's cricketers, we feel like we're fighting for the format," said England captain Heather Knight.

"We've talked about how actually it's really important that we do play cricket that people want to watch because we want future generations to be able to play Test cricket."

Knight has been an England international for 13 years but only played 10 Test matches.

"It sometimes feels like if there is a slower period in women's Test matches then the debate starts about whether women should play the game, and ultimately as players we want to make it entertaining, we want to make it fun for people to watch" she added.

Ticket sales for the five-day Test at Trent Bridge have been record-breaking, with over 11,000 sold by the start of June.

England legend Lydia Greenway has discussed the trailblazers of the women's game on Sky Sports Cricket's Daggers & Lyds podcast.

"When you think of the history that's happened, everything that's built up to The Ashes, we often forget," said Greenway.

"The Women's World Cup game, obviously Rachael Heyhoe Flint and everything that she's done for the game. It's been massive. I think for the women's Ashes, on this occasion, to be on the platform that is, I think it's going to be as big has it ever has been."

This England women's side face one of the most celebrated sporting teams of all-time in Australia, holding The Ashes since 2015. The aim of the five-day Test is to force a result, and for captain Heather Knight, entertain the tens of thousands in the crowd at Trent Bridge.

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

- Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start) First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

- Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start) Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

- Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start) Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How does the scoring system work for the Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

