ECB announces England men's and women's home 2024 schedule

England men will take on Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Australia in next year's home schedule, while England women have matches lined up against Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024.

The ECB has revealed a packed home schedule of fixtures for England next year as focus turns from regaining the Ashes this summer, to defending the ICC T20 World Cup next summer.

England men will host Pakistan in four IT20s before flying out to defend their title in the United States and Caribbean, before facing the West Indies in Sri Lanka in two three-Test series, while England women return to high-capacity venues including Edgbaston, Headingley, The Ageas Bowl, The Kia Oval and Lord's following record ticket sales this summer.

The 2024 home international season will open with England women and men hosting Pakistan in concurrent white-ball series. Heather Knight's team will get their summer under way at Edgbaston as part of a three-match women's IT20 series against Pakistan women (May 11-19), before visiting The County Ground, Northampton and Headingley.

The two sides will then contest three one-day internationals (May 23-29). The series takes place at the same time that England men make their final preparations for their ICC men's T20 World Cup title defence. After England defeated Pakistan to win the 2022 ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Melbourne last November, fans will be treated to a four-match IT20 Series (May 22-30) between the two teams before Jos Buttler's team fly out to the Caribbean and United States.

The side-by-side series against Pakistan will follow the success of this summer's men's and women's Ashes series, which have been staged alongside each other and where England women have attracted record ticket sales.

To further build on the growing interest in the women's game, England are set to play at a selection of high-capacity venues next summer, when they will also host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series (June 26 - July 3) and a five-match IT20 series (July 6-17).

Overall, England women will play at 14 venues in total across the country - from Chester-le-Street and Cardiff to Hove - before their schedule culminates with the fifth IT20 against New Zealand at Lord's on July 17.

England men will begin their Test summer following their return from the ICC T20 World Cup, when they host both West Indies (July 10-30) and Sri Lanka (August 21 - September 10). Each series will be three Tests.

The Australia men's team will return next summer for three IT20s (September 11-15) and five one-day internationals (September 19-29).

2024 ENGLAND MEN'S HOME SCHEDULE

IT20 series vs Pakistan

May 22: First IT20 - Headingley, Leeds

May 25: Second IT20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 28: Third IT20 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval

Test series vs West Indies

July 10-14: First Test - Lord's, London

July 18-22: Second Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 26-30: Third Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Test series vs Sri Lanka

Aug 21-25: First Test - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 29 - Sept 2: Second Test - Lord's, London

Sept 6-10: Third Test - The Kia Oval

IT20 series vs Australia

Sept 11: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl

Sept 13: Second IT20 - Sophia Gardens

Sept 15: Third IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford

One-day international series vs Australia

Sept 19: First one-day international - Trent Bridge

Sept 21: Second one-day international - Headingley

Sept 24: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Sept 27: Fourth one-day international - Lord's

Sept 29: Fifth one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

2024 ENGLAND WOMEN'S HOME SCHEDULE

IT20 series vs Pakistan

May 11: First IT20 - Edgbaston

May 17: Second IT20 - The County Ground, Northampton

May 19: Third IT20 - Headingley

One-day international series vs Pakistan

May 23: First one-day international - The Incora County Ground, Derby

May 26: Second one-day international - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 29: Third one-day international - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

One-day international series vs New Zealand

June 26: First one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside

June 29: Second one-day international - New Road, Worcester

July 3: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Women's IT20 Series vs New Zealand

July 6: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: Second IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: Third IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval

July 17: Fifth IT20, Lord's

Watch the crucial third Test of this summer's men's Ashes series live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday July 6. Coverage from Headingley starts from 10am with the first ball at 11am. Also stream this summer's men's and women's Ashes series on NOW.