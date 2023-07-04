The Ashes 2023: Joe Root ready to shift focus ahead of pivotal third Test vs Australia

Joe Root feels it is time to move on from Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Test at Lord's and focus on England playing their best cricket to keep their slim hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

England head into the third Test at Headingley 2-0 down and needing to win in order to keep the series as a contest but former captain Root feels the side are more than up to the challenge.

Despite much of the focus in the build-up being on Bairstow's dismissal at the hands of Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, Root believes it is time for all involved to move on and begin concentrating on the action still to come.

"I think it's time for everyone to move on and we can concentrate on this game now," said Root.

"We've got to play well for three games and we've shown in our recent form, that we're more than capable of doing that."

Yorkshireman Root also hopes the Headingley crowd can evoke some of the spirit of the last Ashes Test on the same ground four years ago when Ben Stokes' sensational 135 not out saw England snatch a dramatic one-wicket win.

"We love playing at this venue," Root said. "You go back to 2019, that Ashes environment, the crowd and the atmosphere that was created throughout that Test match was incredible.

"The noise on the last day, the interaction from the crowd was exceptional and that's why we love playing here, because we're incredibly well supported and it makes for a brilliant spectacle.

"I'm sure we'll get some brilliant support here this week."

Ahead of the third Test, Yorkshire County Cricket Club are working with the ECB and West Yorkshire Police after incidents at Lord's in the Long Room.

Australia received an angry welcome at lunch on the last day after Bairstow's contentious dismissal, which led to three MCC members suspended.

However, Root has a simple message for fans coming to Leeds and that is just to support the home nation.

"Support England. That's the most important thing that you come to support your nations," added Root.

"It doesn't need to go beyond that, it should never go beyond that. Everyone should come here to enjoy the cricket on the field.

"It shouldn't be about anything other than that. Come here and support your team to the best of your ability and we'll play to the best of ours, create that brilliant atmosphere that's been created at this ground on so many previous occasions, like in 2019, and we should have a fantastic week.

"There's always going to be respect there [between the teams], but you're allowed to disagree on certain things and see the game differently and clearly that is the case on this topic."

England have been dealt a late blow on Tuesday with vice-captain Ollie Pope ruled out of the remainder of the series with a shoulder injury.

Pope, who bats at No.3 for England, will be a loss for the side but Root insists he is more than ready to move up the batting order and pick up the mantle if required.

"I'm just up for playing for England", he said. "I feel like over the past couple of years, I've got a very good understanding of my game and I've said many times before, it's my turn now as a senior player to give back to everyone else that's had to put up with me as captain for so long and doing it my way," he said.

"I'm there to go and try and score runs in whatever position that is and try and get back into this series.

"As a batting group, I think the way we look at the game is very different to how it was 18 months ago, and for the better as well.

"That mindset shift I think allows you to welcome different situations, different scenarios and go and thrive in those positions and those moments.

"I'm sure whoever it is will relish it and try and make the most of it."

Another option for England is to insert Dan Lawrence in at No 3 in the batting line-up. Lawrence last featured for England when Root was captain on the 2022 West Indies tour and Root has confidence the Essex player has the "steeliness" to perform on the biggest stage.

"He's in good form, he got 152 in the last Championship game for Essex," Root said.

"I think he had a great touch there where he batted, walked off the field, got in his car and came down to Lord's so he didn't have to field. I think he's in a good mood, in good spirit and in good form as well which is always nice when you've got guys on the periphery. That's a nice position to be in.

"You've seen a glimpse of what he can do in Test cricket, he scored a brilliant 91 and got out off the last ball of the day in Barbados having looked nailed-on for a hundred. I think he's got a very exciting career ahead of him whenever an opportunity arises for him.

"He's got that steeliness about him that wants to succeed at this level and he's got a great game to go with it and he's an exciting prospect."

