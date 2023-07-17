Moeen Ali: There's no doubt England are a better team with James Anderson in there

Moeen Ali has welcomed James Anderson's return to the England team for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

The 40-year-old Lancashire seamer will feature on home turf as he returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the only change to the side that defeated Australia at Headingley in the third Test.

England kept the Ashes alive in Leeds after Harry Brook steered the hosts to victory with 75 runs before Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's match-winning partnership saw them over the line.

"There's no doubt England are a better team with James Anderson in there," Moeen said. "In the two games he played I actually thought he bowled really well in both of them.

"I think he's been a bit unfortunate with catches and things probably not going his way.

"Being the best bowler England have ever had and being a legend of a player and a great guy as well, it's great to see him have the opportunity to play, it could be his last one, and hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win."

Ali had put himself forward to bat at No 3. He has been selected there so Harry Brook can occupy the No 5 position.

"It's obviously going to be challenge batting No 3 against Australia with the best bowling attack in the world," Ali said. "I'm looking forward to it.

"I think Brook is a great player and will be a great player. I just personally feel like five is great for him and the impact he can have at five is much more than what he can probably do at three, at the moment.

"I'm not saying he won't be a good No 3 I just feel right now for the team it's probably best that I go three.

"I do enjoy batting three, the challenge of batting three. I think for the team right now it's the best thing.

"I'm looking forward to playing against these guys and getting challenged. I know it's not easy because they are obviously very good."

Image: Moeen says England have faith they can still be victorious in the Ashes series

He warned Australia he could play with aggression.

"If I feel like I'm going in and I'm playing well I might be aggressive. If they're bowling well I might not be aggressive - I'll try and bat as properly as I can," Ali said.

He maintains that England are focused on wining this next game and going on to claim the Ashes.

"I think I think we've challenged the number one team in the world and we've gone toe to toe with them," he said. "At crucial times they've managed to win that battle but I don't think we're far off.

"All the games have been fantastic but the belief in the changing room is that we can win this series, 3-2 and there's no doubt we have that."

