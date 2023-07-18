Women's Ashes: England clinch ODI series win with 69-run victory (DLS) over Australia at Taunton

Australia suffered a first one-day international series defeat since 2013 as England won by 69 runs (DLS) in the third ODI at Taunton, levelling the Women's Ashes series.

Australia still retain the Ashes - clinched with their win in Sunday's second ODI - by virtue of the fact that they're the current holders, but England's latest success in Somerset ties the multi-format series at eight points apiece.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (129) again starred with the bat for the hosts, this time in a winning cause, striking a second-straight hundred and fourth in her last five ODI meetings with Australia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt hit her fourth hundred in her last five innings against Australia as England looked to post a mammoth total

Sciver-Brunt shared in a record 147-run partnership in ODIs against Australia with skipper Heather Knight (67) after England had stumbled to 12-2 in their opening four overs. That, as well as a quick-fire 43 off 25 balls from Danni Wyatt saw the home side post 285-9 from their 50 overs.

Australia's chase was interrupted by rain two balls into the 20th over when 97-3 and, set a revised target of 269 from 44 overs, the visitors ultimately subsided to 199 all out.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Get Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kate Cross took the pivotal wicket of Ellyse Perry as she departed for 53 before Beth Mooney went soon after

Ellyse Perry (53) ticked off a 31st ODI half century shortly after the restart but the game swung wildly in England's favour when Kate Cross (3-48) claimed her and Beth Mooney (16) in back-to-back overs.

Ashleigh Gardner came in and cracked an electric 41 from 24 deliveries before being run out, while Amy Jones produced a marvellous, lightning-quick stumping to see off Georgia Wareham (14).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia's Ashleigh Gardner smashed 41 off just 24 balls before being run out by England's Danni Wyatt

Annabel Sutherland - who scored a hundred in what proved to be a pivotal series-opening Test win for Australia - was the tourists' last remaining hope but was bowled by Charlie Dean (2-37) for 18 and the tail was quickly cleaned up to secure a second-straight white-ball series success for England following their 2-1 triumph in the T20s.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley fell in the first four overs, leaving England 12-2 in the third ODI

That didn't look on the cards when, having been put into bat by Alyssa Healy on a belting batting track, the badly out-of-nick Sophia Dunkley perished for two and Tammy Beaumont (4) was bowled by an inswinger from Megan Schutt (1-34).

Sciver-Brunt and Knight brilliantly rebuilt, both bringing up half centuries within an over of each other, though Sciver-Brunt should have fallen shortly after for 54 only to be dropped by Tahlia McGrath off her own bowling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight both brought up their fifties as England looked to post a challenging total for Australia to chase

Instead, the pair notched a record partnership and Sciver-Brunt improved her career ODI average against Australia to an astonishing 62.37 with her fourth hundred in five games against the seven-time world champions in the format.

Alana King (1-62) eventually accounted for Knight, while Alice Capsey (5) went cheaply, holing out to long on. Sciver-Brunt found another willing partner in Wyatt, however, who struck four boundaries and two sixes in her dazzling cameo.

Gardner (3-39) bowled Wyatt to open the 45th over and Jess Jonassen (3-30) did for Sciver-Brunt in the 48th as England's innings somewhat limped to a finish.

It was to prove a match-winning total, though the hosts were admittedly helped by the rain and the adjusted target that Australia were dealt upon the resumption.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy within 13 balls as they made a poor start to chasing 286

The tourists also lost both openers cheaply, Lauren Bell (2-53) picking up Phoebe Litchfield (1) caught at slip and Cross bowling Healy (7) through the gate, but though McGrath (26) became Jones' first stumping victim of the day - off Ecclestone (1-21) - Perry and Mooney looked to be going along nicely when the rain arrived.

Once Perry perished soon after the resumption, so did Australia's hopes of an outright series win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mel Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lydia Greenway and Charles Dagnall review the Women's Ashes and discuss whether it's been the best ever series

Women's Ashes results (2 pts for white-ball win, 4 for Test)

Watch day one of the fourth men's Ashes Test from Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday. Build-up from 10am, first ball at 11am. You can stream the men's Ashes series on NOW.