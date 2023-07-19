The Ashes: Chris Woakes proving a game-changer for England after late introduction to series

Talking points in this Ashes series have included more heroics from Ben Stokes and people calling for the return of Ben Foakes - but now it is the unassuming Chris Woakes making headlines.

After spending over a year out of England's Test team due to a combination of injury and non-selection, the Warwickshire all-rounder has made a late but vital entrance against Australia.

Woakes took six wickets in the third Test at Headingley - each of them recognised batters - before striking the winning runs as England edged a nerve-jangler to stay in the series.

Now, his four wickets on day one of the fourth fixture at Emirates Old Trafford have England on top as they seek a series-levelling victory, a result that would set up a winner-takes-all finale at The Kia Oval from Thursday July 27.

The Kia Oval in September 2021 was the last time we saw Woakes in a home Test before his recall at Headingley earlier this month and he has now surely done enough to feature again in south London after helping England turn their Ashes fortunes around.

On the opening day in Manchester, Woakes nicked off David Warner for 32 after the Australia opener had got through an opening burst from his great nemesis Stuart Broad.

He then dismissed Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in the same over, ending a stand of 65 between the two all-rounders from 189-5, with Green lbw and Marsh caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow after snickling a superb seeming delivery from Woakes behind.

Finally, Woakes returned late in the day to remove Alex Carey with the second new ball, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter edging through to Bairstow as he looked to leave.

Woakes is viewed as the nicest man in cricket but he has been a devilish proposition for the tourists to face over the last few weeks, with his 10 wickets in three innings taking his career record in England to 104 in 27 Tests at an average of 22.31.

Despite Stuart Broad claiming his 600th Test wicket and the searing Mark Wood dismissing Steve Smith, Woakes was England's main man in Manchester on Wednesday.

Atherton: Woakes never lets you down

Image: Chris Woakes (PA Images)

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton said: "It is typical of Woakes. He gets four wickets, the outstanding performance, and we spend 15 or 20 minutes speaking about Broad!

"He gets overshadowed to some degree, that's just how his career has been, but he has been a tremendous cricketer for England.

"Every time he plays he is a guy that is not going to let you down and he has just found a bit of snap in this series, a bit of nip off the pitch."

Woakes ended the day with figures of 4-52 from 19 overs, with his success prompting captain Stokes to hand his fellow all-rounder the second new ball over milestone man Broad.

Atherton's fellow Sky Cricket pundit, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, added: "Woakes was the pick of the bowlers, no doubt about it in my mind. I think he asked more questions that anyone else in the English attack.

"He seemed like he got the most movement, hit the area enough. The ball he dismissed Marsh with in the 63rd over seamed about six inches away.

"With his inclusion, and that of Wood, England have a well-rounded attack that they didn't have at the start of the series."

A series that, thanks in large part to Woakes' impact, may yet go all the way.

