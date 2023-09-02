England collapse with the bat as Sri Lanka ease to victory in second T20 international

England collapsed with the bat as they were handed an eight-wicket thrashing by Sri Lanka in the second T20 international at Chelmsford.

The hosts were bundled out for 104 in 18 overs, slumping to 66-8 before a 33-run stand between Charlie Dean (34) and the recalled Issy Wong (13) gave Heather Knight's side something to defend.

However, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu crunched 55 from 31 balls, including three fours and a six in one Kate Cross over, as the tourists coasted home with 40 balls to spare to earn their first T20I win over England at the 11th attempt and set up a series decider in Derby on Wednesday.

Score summary England 104 all out in 18 overs: Charlie Dean (34); Inoshi Priyadharshani (2-16), Udeshika Prabodhani (2-19) Sri Lanka 110-2 in 13.2 overs: Chamari Athapaththu (55 off 31); Harshitha Madavi (30 off 25)

England had beaten by Sri Lanka by 12 runs on DLS in Thursday's rain-affected opener at Hove, a game in which the visitors were poor with the ball and ragged in the field as they shipped 186 runs in 17 overs.

But Athapathuthu's team were much improved in Essex, limiting Danni Wyatt (1), Alice Capsey (3) and Freya Kemp (2) to single figures and ensuring Knight, with 14, was the highest run-scorer in England's top seven.

The bowling woes this time were experienced by England, with Wong (0-24), playing her first international of the summer, struggling with her run-up as she sent down three no-balls and one wide in her first over and then conceded three boundaries in her second.

England's batting had dazzled in Sussex on Thursday night - Capsey the star with 51 from 27 balls - but it malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon, starting when Wyatt was bowled through the gate by Athapathuthu in the first over.

Capsey and Maia Bouchier (12) both holed out in the powerplay, with Amy Jones (12), Kemp and Knight also dismissed inside 10 overs - lbw on review, stumped and caught and bowled respectively.

England were in danger of posting their lowest-ever T20I total, which remains the 87 they made against Australia at Hove in 2017, when Sarah Glenn (0) and Danielle Gibson (9) were removed.

But Dean's four boundaries and a solitary four from Wong lifted them clear of that ignominy, before Dean was cleaned up to end the innings.

England needed early wickets in the chase and got one - Anushka Sanjeewani caught by Dean at mid-on - but by the time they got their second, Sri Lanka were on 79 in the 10th over.

Capsey had Athapathuthu caught by Cross at long-off, after the Sri Lanka captain had plundered eight fours and two sixes in a scintillating knock.

What's next?

Don't miss the series decider in Derby on Wednesday. Build-up begins at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 6pm.