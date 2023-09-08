Andrew Flintoff joins up with England set up nine months after Top Gear crash

Andrew Flintoff was at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Friday as he joined up with the England squad for their one-day international series against New Zealand.

The former England captain, 45, was hospitalised last December after he suffered facial injuries in an accident while shooting for Top Gear at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The all-rounder, who played in 79 Tests and 141 one-day matches for England, has kept a low profile since.

But on Friday he was pictured in England coaching kit on the home balcony.

Image: He was sat on the team balcony to watch the match with the England squad and coaches

Image: He will be around the squad for the entirety of their four-match ODI Series ahead of the World Cup

It is believed to be the first time Flintoff has been photographed in public since suffering his injuries.

Flintoff is a close friend of England managing director Rob Key and is set to be with the squad for the remainder of the series.

He is not due to be with the group for the upcoming World Cup in India.

Image: England captain Jos Buttler says it is great to have a "legend" around the squad

England captain Jos Buttler said it was "great" to have Flintoff around the squad and he had "settled in really well".

Speaking after the hosts' eight-wicket defeat, he said: "So he's been starting to do some stuff in cricket.

"It's just great for him to be around, he's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group.

"He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe.

"A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well. It's great to have him with us. Just for this series."