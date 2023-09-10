Pakistan vs India goes to reserve day after rain in Asia Cup

Pakistan and India will conclude Super Four encounter in Asia Cup on Monday after rain in Colombo; India were 147-2 before the weather intervened, with captain Rohit Sharma and opening partner Shubman Gill hitting half-centuries in stand of 121
Sunday 10 September 2023 18:55, UK
India and Pakistan will resume their rain-hit Asia Cup clash on Monday after bad weather in Colombo.
India were 147-2 from 24.1 overs before an initial downpour on Sunday and the rain then returned around 15 minutes before the scheduled restart in the Super Four encounter.
Captain Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and opening partner Shubman Gill (58 of 52) put on 121 for the first wicket after India were inserted by Pakistan, only for both set batters to then depart in the space of eight deliveries.
Rohit was caught off leg-spinner Shadab Khan looking to drive over the covers, while Gill was then deceived by Shaheen Shah Afridi's slower delivery and pouched in a similar spot.
Virat Kohli was unbeaten on eight and KL Rahul 17 not out when the weather intervened.
The group-stage Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan was also wrecked by rain, with that fixture not having a reserve day in place.
All four remaining teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - are still able to make next Sunday's final in Colombo.
India have Bangladesh and Sri Lanka left to play, while Pakistan meet Sri Lanka.