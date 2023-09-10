Pakistan vs India goes to reserve day after rain in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan will resume their rain-hit Asia Cup clash on Monday after bad weather in Colombo.

India were 147-2 from 24.1 overs before an initial downpour on Sunday and the rain then returned around 15 minutes before the scheduled restart in the Super Four encounter.

Captain Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and opening partner Shubman Gill (58 of 52) put on 121 for the first wicket after India were inserted by Pakistan, only for both set batters to then depart in the space of eight deliveries.

Team news India made two changes from the side that beat Nepal in their first-round game. K.L. Rahul, who missed the group games came in for Shreyas Iyer while Jasprit Bumrah, who had flown back to India and missed the Nepal game due to personal reasons, replaced Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan opted to play an unchanged side, sticking to the same line-up that had beaten Bangladesh in their first Super Four game in Lahore.

Rohit was caught off leg-spinner Shadab Khan looking to drive over the covers, while Gill was then deceived by Shaheen Shah Afridi's slower delivery and pouched in a similar spot.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on eight and KL Rahul 17 not out when the weather intervened.

The group-stage Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan was also wrecked by rain, with that fixture not having a reserve day in place.

All four remaining teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - are still able to make next Sunday's final in Colombo.

India have Bangladesh and Sri Lanka left to play, while Pakistan meet Sri Lanka.