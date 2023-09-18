Cheteshwar Pujara handed one-match suspension and Sussex docked 12 points for discipline breaches

Cheteshwar Pujara has been handed a one-match ban after his county Sussex were docked 12 County Championship points for repeated breaches of discipline.

India batter Pujara, captain of Sussex, will miss their trip to Derbyshire, starting on Tuesday, while three other players have been made unavailable for selection as the club continues its own investigations.

Sussex were sactioned by the ECB after receiving four fixed penalties within the same season for breaches of the Professional Conduct Regulations.

A fourth breach triggers an automatic 12-point deduction, which sees Sussex drop from third to fifth in Division Two of the County Championship, all but ending hopes of promotion to Division One with two games left in the season.

Sussex passed the threshold after committing two breaches during their 15-run win against fellow promotion contenders Leicestershire at Hove last week

Separate to that penalty is a captain's suspension for Pujara, who led the county in all the matches where the fixed penalties were received.

Sussex have confirmed that they and Pujara will not be appealing against any of the ECB's decisions.

Batter Tom Haines and all-rounder Jack Carson have also been made unavailable for selection against Derbyshire by head coach Paul Farbrace due to their conduct in the Leicestershire game.

The club also confirmed seam bowler Ari Karvelas will be unavailable "until an investigation into an incident in the Leicestershire game has been concluded".

Carson and Haines have issued apologies to supporters on the club's website while Farbrace himself issued a statement.

"Following the umpires and match referee's decision to charge both players with on-field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours," he said.

"Ultimately, it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points.

"We have also decided it is not appropriate for Ari to be made available for selection until the investigation that is in place has been concluded.

"It is a great shame these incidents have tarnished what was a fantastic game against Leicestershire, and all the hard work that has gone into the season.

"I'm disappointed for our fantastic members and supporters and can assure them we will be working hard to make sure we are not in this position again."