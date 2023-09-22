Sue Redfern: England umpire to make history by officiating a men's first-class match

Sue Redfern will make history by becoming the first female umpire to stand in a men's first-class match in England and Wales next week.

Redfern will officiate the County Championship match between Glamorgan and Derbyshire at Sophia Gardens, which begins on September 26.

The 45-year-old joined the Professional Umpires Team, the ECB's group of elite officials, in 2022 and is eligible to stand in men's and women's professional matches.

"When I started umpiring I had to balance other work commitments with my umpiring, but it is now a career I can solely focus on," said Redfern.

"I am proud of the steps I have taken and that I am proving that opportunities now exist in umpiring for anyone if they're willing to work hard and dedicate themselves.

"This has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it.

"Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others."

Redfern played for England between 1995 and 1999 earning 21 caps and has umpired in six major global tournaments including the 2022 Commonwealth Games, three ICC Women's T20 World Cups and two ICC Women's World Cups.

In 2023, Redfern was the first female umpire to officiate a Vitality Blast match between Gloucestershire and Middlesex in Bristol.

Two years ago, Redfern also made history at Cardiff when she was the first female umpire to stand in for a home England Men's match.

