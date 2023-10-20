Cricket World Cup: Temba Bavuma hopes Proteas start double for South Africa vs England ahead of rugby semi-final

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is hoping to kickstart a World Cup double for his country as the cricket and rugby teams play England on Saturday.

The Proteas meet Jos Buttler's men in the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai from 9.30am UK time, before the Springboks face Owen Farrell's side in the Rugby World Cup semi-final at the Stade de France in Paris from 8pm that evening.

Bavuma - whose team won their first two matches in India, against Sri Lanka and Australia, before a shock defeat to Netherlands on Tuesday - said: "We'll be supporting the Springboks and they'll be supporting us as well.

"We play first so the responsibility is on us to get things going the right way.

"They actually sent us a message to our team meeting wishing us luck in our game. As players, we have the responsibility to put smiles on the faces of our countrymen and come back with the win."

Bavuma expects 'one hell of a game' against England

South Africa thumped a World Cup-record score of 428-5 against Sri Lanka in their opening match, during which Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball century - another competition record.

Bavuma believes Saturday's game at Wankhede Stadium could be a run-fest as both sides look to rebound from upsets in their previous matches.

England lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs in Delhi on Sunday, two days before the Proteas were knocked off by the Dutch, defeated by 38 runs.

The 33-year-old added: "If I was a cricket fan I'd want to be watching South Africa versus England.

"Both teams are looking to prove themselves. Both teams will want to eradicate and deal with whatever issues they had.

"It could be one hell of a game of cricket if two teams of this calibre play close to their best.

"There's individuals in both camps who want to put their hand up for their team. I think it will be a tightly contested game.

"It can be a batter's paradise here, you get value for your shots and the ball tends to travel further. If it is your day, you can fill your boots.

'We have put Netherlands defeat behind us - it was a blip'

"We've had hard conversations as a team and where things went wrong for us from a batting, bowling and fielding point of view [against Netherlands]. We've put that behind us.

"We also acknowledge the fact that in the last couple of months, we have played a lot of good cricket. So it's not to overlook that and allow one 'blip' in our game to override everything that we've done.

"It's easy to second-guess yourselves, second-guess your processes and your game, so it's not to forget all the good work we've done."

