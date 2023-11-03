Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan continue dream campaign with victory over Netherlands

Afghanistan continued their dream World Cup campaign by registering their fourth victory at the tournament, defeating Netherlands by seven wickets on Friday.

Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run-rate. The top four teams move into the last four.

Afghanistan had won only one game in two previous World Cups, but the Asian side now have four wins in the tournament in India having also beaten defending champions England and previous winners Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Chasing 180 for victory after Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first, Afghanistan were 55-2 but Rahmat Shah scored a breezy 52 off 54 balls to set the platform for a comfortable chase.

Skipper Hashmat Shahidi made an unbeaten 56 to guide Afghanistan home in the 32nd over, smashing the winning runs with his sixth boundary.

Image: Afghanistan moved level on points with Australia and New Zealand in third and fourth after their victory over Netherlands

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck in the first over when he trapped opener Wesley Barresi lbw to claim his 100th ODI wicket and the next four Dutch batters were all run out after mix-ups.

Max O'Dowd (42) looked set for a big score with nine fours but was run out by fine work in the deep from Azmatullah Omarzai, who shattered the stumps with a direct hit as the opener's dive was in vain.

Captain Scott Edwards -- top scorer for the Dutch at the tournament -- was run out first ball by Afghan keeper Ikram Alikhil when he played a shot and stepped out of the crease not knowing where the ball was.

Sybrand Engelbrecht was the lone middle order batter to provide resistance with a patient 58 but the Dutch were all out for 179 in the 47th over, with Alikhil involved in six dismissals and Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets.

Netherlands' remaining games are against England and hosts India.

What's next?

On Saturday, New Zealand take on Pakistan in Bangalore with coverage from 4.30am ahead of the first ball at 5am, live on Sky Sports Cricket before England face Australia in Ahmedabad with coverage from 8am ahead of the first ball at 8.30am, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England are bottom of the table and are effectively out after five defeats in six matches while Australia are third after four wins in a row.

