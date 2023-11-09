Jos Buttler wants to stay as England white-ball captain, hopes to lead in West Indies in December

Jos Buttler wants to remain England white-ball captain despite the dismal showing at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of West Indies in December.

England have lost six of their eight World Cup matches with their aim of successfully defending the title they won on home soil in 2019 over and the best they can hope for finishing in the top eight and making the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Skipper Buttler, who has averaged just 13.87 in the tournament with a highest score of 43, and head coach Matthew Mott will soon discuss England's chastening campaign with managing director of cricket Rob Key following his arrival in India.

Next month's trip to the Caribbean, which comprises three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals, could feature a much-changed squad but Buttler wants to lead it.

He said after Wednesday's 160-run victory over Netherlands: "I'd like to [captain in the West Indies].

"We can have some good conversations with [Key] and the coach and make a plan for that tour. But, yes, I would like to."

The squad in the West Indies could have a similar look to the one that played Ireland in September's ODI series, when England's World Cup group were rested and Zak Crawley captained in Buttler's absence.

On his rotten batting form, which continued against Netherlands when he made just five, Buttler added: "You want to lead from the front and do that in your own performance.

"I'll stick to the stuff that's served me well over a long period of time when I've had these little runs of form and hopefully I'll come out the other side of it very soon."

'We want to leave India putting in a proper performance'

England now head to Kolkata for their final World Cup game against Pakistan on Saturday looking to clinch a top-eight place and Champions Trophy qualification.

Buttler added: "It's a huge game for us, vital. We haven't performed the way we wanted to this whole trip, and we'd like to leave India putting in a proper performance.

"The Champions Trophy is something we're very focused on and determined to make sure we're there.

"If you watched training [on Tuesday ahead of the Netherlands game] the guys probably trained as hard as they have trained all trip, which shows the level of commitment and desire to put things right.

"It would be easy for us to tail off [so] credit to everyone for still putting [effort] in and showing how much it means to play for England and the pride in our performance.

"I'm competitive, I want to win any game I play, whether it's a game of cards or a game of cricket. It's been a frustrating time, not winning games of cricket or playing as well as we'd like."

