Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Test cricketer ever given out for handling the ball

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first Test cricketer to be given out for handling the ball since former England captain Michael Vaughan over 20 years ago.

Rahim was dismissed in bizarre circumstances on day one of his side's first Test against New Zealand in Mirpur, flicking the ball away after playing a defensive stroke against Kyle Jamieson.

The rebound did not appear to be heading towards the stumps when he intervened but, having seen him attempt a similar action in a previous Tim Southee over, the Black Caps immediately appealed.

He was given out after on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel deferred to TV official Ahsan Raza, with the wicket officially recorded as 'obstructing the field' following a 2017 tweak to the laws that removed the 'handled ball' mode of dismissal.

Vaughan was the last Test batter to fall foul of that method during a 2001 clash against India in Bengaluru and was quick to show solidarity with Rahim.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Welcome to the very exclusive Handled ball club @mushfiqur15...only proper players are members...". He later posted a clip of the incident and added "easily done".

Another Englishman, the great Sir Len Hutton, has stood as the only player to be given out for obstructing the field in Test cricket since 1951.

Rahim's lapse in concentration provided one of 15 wickets to fall on the day, with the hosts bowled out for 172 before New Zealand mustered 55-5 in response.