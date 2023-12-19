South Africa vs India: Tony de Zorzi scores maiden ODI hundred as Proteas set up series decider

South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi scored a maiden one-day international hundred in his fourth match to guide the Proteas to an emphatic eight-wicket win over India as they took the three-game series to a decider.

De Zorzi's unbeaten 119 from 122 balls, which featured six sixes including the match-clinching one off Sai Sudharsan, saw South Africa to their target of 212 with 45 balls remaining in Gqeberha.

The hosts had earlier dismissed India for 211 in 46.2 overs on a seam-friendly pitch after winning the toss, with Nandre Burger (3-30) and Beuran Hendricks (2-34) impressing as the tourists slumped from 114-2.

Sudharsan (62 off 83 balls) top-scored for India, two days after hitting an unbeaten 55 on debut as the visitors won the series opener in Johannesburg by eight wickets after skittling South Africa for 116.

India captain KL Rahul (56 off 64) also struck a half-century on Tuesday but his and Sudharsan's efforts came in vain with the sides now heading to Paarl for Thursday's series finale all square.

De Zorzi put on 130 for South Africa's first wicket with Reeza Hendricks (52 off 81) and then 76 fwith Rassie van der Dussen (36) for the second before securing his side's win alongside Aiden Markram (2no).

De Zorzi said: "It was a flood of emotions. I first thought of my Mom, hopefully she was back from work and watching.

"There have been a lot of doubters (of me) and you are just happy you could prove it to yourself and to the people who care about you. I will never forget this moment."

The 26-year-old has taken Quinton de Kock's place at the top of the order with the latter retiring from one-day international cricket after the recent 50-over World Cup in India, at which South Africa reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Australia.

South Africa will host India for two Test matches after the ODI series, starting at Centurion on Boxing Day before the second fixture in Cape Town from January 3.

