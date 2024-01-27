Australia vs West Indies: Pat Cummins' side on course for 2-0 series win after bowling tourists out for 193

Australia require another 156 runs with eight wickets after being set 216 by the West Indies on day four of the second Test in Brisbane.

Australia look on course for a 2-0 series win as they reached 60-2 at stumps, with Steve Smith (33) and Cameron Green (9) unbeaten overnight.

West Indies were dismissed for 193 with Kirk McKenzie making 41 and Alick Athanaze adding 35 before spinner Nathan Lyon (3-42) struck to remove them both.

The tourists were progressing well at 148-4, ahead by 170 runs, when first innings half-century-maker Kavem Hodge was sharply run out by Travis Head.

Green should have had another wicket in the penultimate over before the dinner break but Smith spilt the one-handed chance at slip to give Athanaze a reprieve.

It was Smith's second error of the innings after dropping a low chance from Kraigg Brathwaite off Starc late on day two.

West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph retired injured after a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc (1-45) hit his toe and is unlikely to bowl in the remainder of the Test. He was adjudged lbw but Starc had over-stepped.

Despite being without him, Alzarri Joseph (1-19) had Usman Khawaja (10) taken down the leg side while Marnus Labuschagne was caught at third slip off Justin Greaves' pace (1-23).