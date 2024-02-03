India vs England: Zak Crawley targets another second-innings comeback after Jasprit Bumrah brilliance

Zak Crawley insists England can still mount another memorable comeback, despite a bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah putting India on top after two days of the second Test in Vizag.

England were cruising along at 114-1 in reply to India's 396 before Bumrah took 6-45 to help dismiss the tourists for 243, a first-innings deficit of 153, with Ben Stokes' side now facing another mountain to climb to emulate their dramatic victory at Hyderabad in the opening Test.

India were 190 ahead after the first innings in that match before an Ollie Pope-inspired England secured a 28-run victory, and Crawley remains optimistic that the tourists - who enter day three 171 behind - can force their way back again.

Score summary India 396 all out (112 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal (209), Shubman Gill (34); James Anderson (3-47) England 253 all out (55.5 overs):Zak Crawley (76), Ben Stokes (47); Jasprit Bumrah (6-45)India 28-0 (5 overs):Yashasvi Jaiswal (15no), Rohit Sharma (13no) Zak Crawley (76), Ben Stokes (47); Jasprit Bumrah (6-45)Yashasvi Jaiswal (15no), Rohit Sharma (13no)

"We're going to continue playing the same way, nothing changes for us, and that's why I feel like we're still in the game," said Crawley, who top-scored for England with 76.

"We take the scoreboard out of it and try to play the game like we always have over the last couple of years. It has proven it works before and hopefully that's good enough at the end.

"They [India] played really well. [Yashasvi] Jaiswal played an unbelievable innings and Bumrah was very, very good. He bowled some unplayable balls to a few of our lads.

"But the pitch is a lot better than Hyderabad, so I feel like we're still in the game massively. We can chase a big score on the fourth or fifth day."

Cook: Bumrah 'changed the game' for India

Bumrah removed Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow during an impressive spell after a mid-afternoon drinks break and also bowled Stokes for 47 to end a promising 47-run eighth-wicket stand with Tom Hartley. He then cleaned up the tail by removing Hartley and James Anderson.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates one of his six wickets as India dominate day two in Vizag

"Bumrah has carried India through today and has single-handedly changed the course of this game," former England captain Sir Alastair Cook told TNT Sports. "England's batting card started so well with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who played beautifully for 76.

"His wicket, the first time he came down the wicket and tried to hit leg-side - getting a leading edge - that was the changing point. Bumrah jumped in and ripped the heart out of the England batting line-up.

"Root was first to go, Pope to an unplayable in-swinging yorker, Bairstow and Stokes too falling to Bumrah. He has changed the game. He took the pitch out of it; it was down to him and him only. 253 all out is well below par."

Cook added: "England have let an opportunity slip from 110-1, but I actually think that at some stage you have to doff your cap to the opposition.

"I've faced Bumrah a number of times, but I don't think I've ever faced him bowling as well as that.

"His awkwardness, his different angles, he creates a different vision for the batter and it makes him sometimes unplayable."

Bumrah: No better feeling than taking wickets

Bumrah's six-wicket haul took him to 152 for his Test career, with with key scalp of Stokes serving as his 150th.

The 30-year-old has claimed those wickets at a staggering average of 20.28 through his 24 Test caps so far.

"You always enjoy it when you get rewards," Bumrah said after the day's play. "The reverse-swing in India plays an important role and, born in this country, you understand how to use it to your advantage.

"When you bowl reverse-swing, people try to bowl magical deliveries and do too much. You have to be patient and set the batsmen up. You have to have a plan and use your deliveries wisely.

"I'm very happy with the execution today and that I could contribute on a wicket like that. There's no better feeling."

Follow over-by-over text commentary from the second Test between India and England, in Vizag, live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App from 3.45am on Sunday (first ball at 4am).

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...