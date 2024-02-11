Australia vs West Indies: Glenn Maxwell hits record-equalling T20 century to give hosts 2-0 series lead

Glenn Maxwell blasted a record-equalling century as Australia beat the West Indies by 34 runs on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series.

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls, with eight sixes and 12 fours, and shared a 92-run stand with Tim David (31 off 14 balls) to propel Australia to 241-4 and the highest T20 international score at Adelaide Oval.

"We're extremely lucky to have [Maxwell] in our team," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said. "He's a match winner, game changer and people come to watch him."

The West Indies' chase was derailed by the loss of five wickets in the first seven overs, but a rally led by captain Rovman Powell (63 off 36 balls) and Andre Russell (37 off 16 balls) briefly gave the tourists hope of reeling in the mammoth target.

But the weight of the chase ultimately proved too much as Marcus Stoinis (3-36) and debutant Spencer Johnson (2-39) led Australia's bowlers in restricting the West Indies to 207-9 in their 20 overs.

"Yeah, I think the boys show courage, you know, that we would just start aggressive but we kept losing wickets," Powell said. "We also need to get big partnerships just as the Aussies did."

Earlier, Australia slipped to a precarious 64-3 after 6.4 overs after being asked to bat first, with Josh Inglis (4), Marsh (29 off 12 balls) and David Warner (22 off 19 balls) all holing-out playing expansive shots.

Maxwell started slowly with his first four runs coming off five balls, before his innings exploded into life with a rush of boundaries.

He shared an 82-run stand with Stoinis (16 off 15 balls) and then the 92-run partnership with David, which reaped 25 runs from the final over bowled by Russell.

Maxwell's century came off 50 balls and was the fastest hundred in a T20 international in Australia - beating South African Rilee Rossouw's 52-ball effort against Bangladesh during the 2022 World Cup.

It was also Maxwell's fifth T20 international century, equalling the record held by India's Rohit Sharma.

"I feel really comfortable in this format. I think over the last probably 18 months, I've felt really good about my batting and really good about my game," Maxwell said.

Australia beat the West Indies by 11 runs in the first match in Hobart on Friday. The third game of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday in Perth.

Australia, who are playing six T20s over the next three weeks, routed the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series.

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the United States of America this June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams. Stream the best sport with NOW.

