Australia vs West Indies: Andre Russell's rapid 71 in record stand guides tourists to victory in final T20

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford smashed half centuries in a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand to propel the West Indies to a 37-run consolation win over Australia in the third and final Twenty20 match.

Russell destroyed the pace and spin of Adam Zampa late in the innings to score 71 off just 29 balls, while Rutherford contributed 67 off 40 deliveries as West Indies posted 220-6 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

David Warner briefly kept Australia in the hunt for a 3-0 sweep in the series with 81 off 49 balls, before the home team faltered against off-spinner Roston Chase and were restricted to 183-5.

Image: David Warner top-scored for Australia with 81 from 49 deliveries

Chase, one of the two changes West Indies made for the final game, derailed Australia's pursuit with the wickets of Warner and Josh Inglis in one over to end up with 2-19.

"It's a very good feeling to come here and get a win," West Indies captain Rowman Powell said after losing the series 2-1. "The boys showed some heart and courage. We had good plans through the three games but execution let us down."

West Indies avoid series sweep

Australia fast bowler Xavier Bartlett, who impressed in his ODI debut against the West Indies, continued to prosper in white-ball cricket by getting openers Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers in his debut T20 after Josh Hazlewood was rested for the final game.

Charles edged Barlett's fifth delivery to wicketkeeper Inglis and Mayers played a short ball back onto his stumps in the pacer's second over. Zampa had Chase (37) clean bowled soon after the batting powerplay and when Powell edged Aaron Hardie behind the wickets, the West Indies were stuttering at 79-5 in the ninth over.

Russell and Rutherford didn't get bogged down against the pace and revived things with a strong partnership, raising the best-ever sixth-wicket stand in a T20 international by contributing an aggressive 139 runs off just 67 balls.

Image: Andre Russell was eventually dismissed in the final over of the West Indies innings

Zampa's penultimate over went for 28 with Russell clubbing four sixes and a four and the leg-spinner finished with 1-65 - the most expensive figures by an Australia in a T20. Russell, who hit seven sixes and four boundaries, finally holed out at mid-off in the last over of fast bowler Spencer Johnson (1-49).

Warner, possibly playing his last home international as he plans to retire from all forms of cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, gave Australia a fast start by completing his half century off 25 balls.

The introduction of spinners Akeal Hosein and Chase halted Australia's pursuit, with captain Mitchell Marsh holing out to Hosein after making 16 and Warner thumped Chase straight to Russell at deep midwicket.

Glenn Maxwell, who made a brisk unbeaten century in the second T20, was clean bowled by Romario Shepherd with a superb leg stump yorker for 12, before Tim David made a rapid unbeaten 41 off 19 balls and reduced the margin of defeat.

Image: Glenn Maxwell made a record-equalling fifth T20 century for Australia earlier in the series

"Thought we were in a great position, went for the kill to try and get a few more wickets," Marsh said. "We were on the wrong end of it, fair play to West Indies."

What's next?

Australia now head to New Zealand for a three-match T20 series, starting in Wellington on Wednesday February 21 before fixtures in Auckland on February 23 and February 25. They then stay in New Zealand for two Tests, with the first in Wellington on February 29.

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the United States of America this June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams. Australia are in the same group as England, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

