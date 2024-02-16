Pakistan Super League: All you need to know with 2024 edition live on Sky Sports

Watch all 34 games from the 2024 Pakistan Super League live on Sky Sports with Alex Hales, Babar Azam and more in action.

What is the Pakistan Super League?

Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament. Six teams - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators - will battle it out in the ninth edition.

Image: Lahore Qalandars have won the previous two editions of the Pakistan Super League

When is it on and how does it work?

The 2024 Pakistan Super League runs from Saturday February 17 to Monday March 18. The six sides play each other twice in a double round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the play-offs.

The sides that finish first and second in the league phase will meet in the opening qualifier, with the winners advancing directly to the final.

The losing side will get another chance to reach the final when they face the winners of an eliminator between the teams that come third and fourth in the table.

Image: Babar Azam is Peshawar Zalmi's captain

Every game live on Sky, you say?

Yes, all 34 of them. The tournament starts with Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United on Saturday and concludes with the final in Karachi on Monday March 18.

Who are the defending champions?

Lahore Qalandars. They are double defending champions, in fact, having won the PSL in 2022 and 2023. Those back-to-back triumphs for Qalandars came after they failed to make it out of the group in five of the first six seasons.

Every PSL team has won the title at least once. Islamabad United, like Qalandars, are two-time champions after triumphing in 2016 and 2018, with Peshawar Zalmi (2017), Quetta Gladiators (2019), Karachi Kings (2020) and Multan Sultans (2021) one-time winners.

Image: Jason Roy will play for Quetta Gladiators this season

Which English players are taking part?

Plenty. Alex Hales, Tymal Mills and Jordan Cox are in the Islamabad United squad, while James Vince will play for Karachi Kings and Dan Lawrence for Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi each have four Englishmen - David Willey, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Olly Stone for Sultans and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Dan Mousley and Gus Atkinson for Zalmi. Atkinson is with the England Test squad in India so will only be available for Zalmi if they make the play-offs.

Jason Roy, Will Smeed and Laurie Evans complete the English contingent, with all three turning out for Quetta Gladiators.

What about the top Pakistan players?

You can watch them, too, including Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) and Mohammad Amir (Quetta Gladiators). Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars) may also be extra fired up after he had his Pakistan central contract terminated for opting out of the recent Test tour of Australia.

