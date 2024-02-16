Ravichandran Ashwin takes 500th Test wicket as Zak Crawley falls to India spinner during third Test

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the ninth bowler to take 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket as he dismissed England opener Zak Crawley on day two of the third Test in Rajkot.

Ashwin is the second India bowler to reach the milestone, following in the footsteps of legendary spinner Anil Kumble (619).

The 37-year-old off-spinner's magic milestone moment came in his 98th Test after England made a rapid start to their first innings in reply to India's 445 all out.

With Ben Duckett racing to a 39-ball fifty, he and Crawley shared in an 84-run partnership inside 13 overs before Ashwin dismissed the latter for 15 in his second over.

Ashwin is the second-quickest bowler to 500 wickets in Test history, behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who tops the overall list with 800 wickets.

Earlier on day two in Rajkot, England seamer James Anderson moved to within four of reaching 700 Test wickets as he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the morning session.

